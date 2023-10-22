Marlon Humphrey clarifies Ravens' stance on Saquon Barkley rumor

Saquon Barkley finds himself in a fix but has made it clear that he does not want to get traded and play with the New York Giants. Despite his clear intentions, many still speculate that the running back may get sent to some other team.

The Baltimore Ravens were considered an interesting pick; however, the cornerback of the team, Marlon Humphrey, who has been added to the injury report, made his thoughts clear about him.

When Humphrey appeared on the 'Punchlinepod44' podcast, he and the host of the show discussed the trade deadlines and all the players that could get traded from their respective teams.

Jerry Jeudy, the Denver Broncos wide receiver, Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers, Chase Young, and Humphrey himself were the players that could get traded from the teams. But the host was more interested in knowing what the situation would look like for Saquon Barkley.

Humphrey first answered the question about his relationship with Barkley and then asked if he and the Ravens needed a running back.

"Nephew, wait, no, cuzzo. Do I need a running back? No. But shoot if we did."

He was "sadly" not helping push the agenda of Saquon Barkley.

Nick Wright thinks the Dallas Cowboys should pick Saquon Barkley ahead of the trade deadline

As the trade deadline approaches, Barkley's name has come up in numerous conversations as the player to be traded.

The New York Giants are 1–5 and can possibly part ways with their running back. One team that can use some new players on the trade deadline is said to be the Dallas Cowboys.

Nick Wright from First Things First said that the Cowboys should look into trading for Barkley. He said:

"If I were them I would try to make a dramatic move. I would call up the Giants about Saquon… A big pass-catcher guy with Saquon… You could have both (Pollard and Barkley), you could have both them on the field at the same time."

The Cowboys' offense has struggled in the red zone, and adding Barkley to their roster would greatly improve their chances of making it to the Super Bowl. However, Barkley has expressed his desire to stay with the New York Giants, although he acknowledges that anything could happen before the trade deadline. It remains to be seen if the Cowboys will make a move for the star running back.