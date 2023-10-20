NFL Trade Rumors: Nick Wright urges Cowboys to trade for Saquon Barkley

With the NFL trade deadline less than two weeks away, Saquon Barkley's name has been linked with multiple teams. The New York Giants are 1-5 to start the season and quite possibly part ways with their star running back.

One team that might add some players on the trade deadline is the Dallas Cowboys. Recently, Nick Wright suggested that the Cowboys should reach out to the Giants and try to get Barkley.

Here's what he said on First Things First:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If I were them I would try to make a dramatic move. I would call up the Giants about Saquon… A big pass-catcher guy with Saquon… You could have both (Pollard and Barkley), you could have both them on the field at the same time.”

The Dallas Cowboys offense has struggled to finish off drives in the red zone, which is why an addition could be seen on the trade deadline. It's hard to envision the New York Giants trading away Barkley to a division rival. However, if the Cowboys are able to land him, it will boost their chances of making the Super Bowl to a large extent.

In total Wright suggested the Cowboys to trade for any of these three players:

Kyle Dugger Hunter Renfrow Saquon Barkley

Trevon Diggs' injury has certainly had an impact on the Cowboys' defense and Wright thinks that the addition of Kyle Dugger will further strengthen their secondary.

Hunter Renfrow, on the other hand, could be acquired for cheap, and with Michael Gallup's continued struggles, he could help the offense.

Saquon Barkley has expressed desire to stay with Giants

Denver Broncos v New York Giants

Although Saquon Barkley's name has been in trade conversations around the league, the star running back has expressed his desire to stay in New York.

He has said that things are 'not in his hands' which is why anything could happen before the trade deadline. So far this season, the running back has played three games in which he has had 53 carries for 207 yards and has scored two touchdowns.

Barkley suffered an ankle injury in Week 2's win over the Arizona Cardinals but made his return from injury in Week 6, and is now fully healthy to play.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit First Things First and H/T Sportskeeda.