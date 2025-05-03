Marlon Humphrey floats Rashod Bateman dating rumor after Bobbi Althoff teases new partner

Marlon Humphrey linked Rashod Bateman with social media influencer Bobbi Althoff after she teased her new love interest on social media. Althoff's love life recently became the talk of the town as she posted a picture with a mystery man on her Instagram handle.

She seemingly introduced her boyfriend to the world, but has not revealed his face. She shared a romantic picture of a guy hugging her, displaying her face and the man's hand in the picture, along with the caption:

"New season of my podcast coming May 15."

Fear Buck, in the post on X (formerly Twitter), mentioned the Althoff mystery man. The post was later reshared by Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, along with a four-word caption that fuels the speculation regarding Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman's dating rumors. The 28-year-old NFL star wrote:

"Lowkey look like Bate"

Rashod Bateman is seemingly quite private about his personal life. He is active on Instagram and boasts around 179K followers on the platform, but generally posts pictures related to his professional life.

However, with Humphrey's post on X, fans became intrigued about Bateman's personal life, and some even speculated in the comment section of the post whether Humphrey revealed something.

"You trying to tell us something we don’t," a fan wrote.

"Not me zooming in to see if I see “Two Diamond Earrings” 🤣🤣🤣Marlon you ain’t lying that do look like Batemon," another fan said.

Bateman later reacted to the tweet, writing:

"Aht aht, I rebuke"

Marlon Humphrey and Rashod Bateman have been teammates for about four years now. The CB was the first-round 16th pick in the NFL Draft back in 2017 by the Ravens and has been playing for the team since. Meanwhile, Bateman was drafted as the round one 27th pick in 2021 by the team.

Marlon Humphrey introduces his "wife" to the world

On April 6, Marlon Humphrey took to his Instagram account to share an adorable picture with his lady love, Mia. The American NFL star posted the picture with a solid four-word caption, which says:

"This is my wife"

In the snap, Marlon Humphrey's partner donned a beautiful white gown while the CB wore a black suit with a white shirt.

Marlon Humphrey often shares about his personal life on his social media. On April 10, he even posted a few adorable pictures of his son Duke on his Instagram, along with the caption:

"This is My son Duke is…! Congrats to him on taking his first steps❤️❤️ He like 3 months. My Yellowbone King…!"

In the post, Humphrey included a photo holding his son by the poolside. He wore a bright smile while his son's eyes were shaded by a hat he was wearing. He shared another beautiful picture of his son, where the little Duke was adorably looking at the camera.

