Marlon Humphrey labels Mike Green "stinky" as Ravens' rookie buys his mom a house after $7,419,415 contract

Baltimore Ravens rookie Mike Green made a heartwarming gesture two months after signing his first NFL contract, a four-year, $7,419,415 deal. The linebacker bought his mother a house. Green shared the news while posting a picture of his mother in front of the new house and also uploaded a video giving her the keys. The Ravens' rookie wrote:&quot;From living in every part of the Burg (Williamsburg, Va.), from staying with [people], from hotel to hotel, from section 8, from years with no home, you always made a way to satisfy us,&quot; Green wrote on Instagram.&quot;I told you many times since a kid I'll buy you your own [house] and here we are years later standing on business! Many more [blessings] to come but [definitely] my biggest milestone.&quot;Green's teammate, Marlon Humphrey, made an interesting observation from the video. He noted how Green's mother called him &quot;stinky.&quot; The cornerback uploaded a story of his own, making the LB's nickname official. He reposted a post about Mike Green giving his mom the house and wrote:&quot;This is good stuff. But just know &quot;Stinky&quot; is your new name from now on 😎.&quot;Check out a screenshot of Marlon Humphrey's story below:A screenshot of Humphrey's story. [Image credits: Instagram]Marlon Hemphrey opens up about Jaire Alexander signing a deal with the RavensOne of the biggest names added to the Baltimore Ravens lineup this year was Jaire Alexander. The star cornerback joined the Ravens on a one-year deal worth $6 million after being released by the Green Bay Packers.Shortly after, Marlon Hemphrey gave his opinion on Alexander on June 18. The star CB said he was excited to play with the former Packers man.&quot;I like it a lot,&quot; he said. &quot;I think we did kind of speak on teaming up last year, but obviously, you know, he was like, I'm here. And I was like, I'm probably not leaving here either. So it ended up working out. But, uh, really excited.&quot;I think you can a quote that's never been said, and probably will never be said in NFL history, is 'we got too many corners that can cover.' So I think that's a great that's a great problem to have, and really excited for that addition.&quot; With players like Mike Green, Jaire Alexander and Marlon Humphrey on the roster, it will be interesting to see how far the Ravens go this year.