Marlon Humphrey makes candid admission after losing wedding band during Ravens training camp 

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey needs to take care of his belongings better. During the team's training camp on Monday, Humphrey lost something more valuable than a Super Bowl ring: his wedding band. His soon-to-be wife, Mia, was likely not too pleased about it.There's not a lot of information about the couple's love story, as Humphrey likes to keep his personal life private. However, they got engaged in April 2024, with the cornerback announcing it through an Instagram post.However, his latest social media post might get him in trouble with his partner.&quot;Lost my wedding band at practice today 😅,&quot; Humphrey tweeted on Monday.Marlon Humphrey wants to put the Ravens' defense on the mapLamar Jackson is the name that is synonymous with the Baltimore Ravens. There is belief that the two-time NFL MVP has surpassed the team in popularity. However, the Ravens also have one of the best defenses in the league.The team's cornerback, Marlon Humphery, is determined to take the defense out of Jackson's shadow and put it on the map.&quot;I like it a lot,&quot; Humphrey said to reporters in June. &quot;I think we did kind of speak on teaming up last year, but obviously, you know, he was like, I'm here. And I was like, I'm probably not leaving here either. So it ended up working out. But, really excited.&quot;I think you can a quote that's never been said, and probably will never be said in NFL history, is 'we got too many corners that can cover.' So I think that's a great that's a great problem to have, and really excited for that addition.&quot;Last season, he played in all of Baltimore's 18 games, inlcuding the postseason, recording 75 tackles.It'll be interesting to see how the Baltimore Ravens perform once the 2025 NFL season kicks off.