The Los Angeles Chargers have gotten off to a 0-2 start, and now quarterback Justin Herbert's play-call signal has gotten the attention of Marlon Humphrey.

Against the Tennessee Titans, Herbert was given a play-call by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. We see all the time different things quarterbacks do with their arms or hands to get the play across to their teammates.

For Herbert, this play call involved a firearm of some sort, and it has gotten the attention of many people ... including Humphrey.

The Baltimore Ravens cornerback gave his thoughts on Herbert's play call signal and didn't hold back.

Marlon Humphrey gives thoughts on Herbert's play call signal

We see very often that a quarterback will change a play at the line of scrimmage and will use their hands or arms to secretly get the call across to teammates without tipping off the defense.

For Herbert against the Titans, this involved a firearm motion, and Humphrey, who was talking on the PunchLine podcast, thought Herbert should have been flagged for it.

"That should've been a flag. That's a bit of why you're not allowed to celebrate with a gun or anything. You can't even do the bow. Should've been a flag. I want it to get called when we play them. I'd be like I felt danger. I felt danger by him holding a gun to the guy I'm guarding. I'm scared. I am spooked.”

Justin Herbert and Chargers off to poor start this season

Coming into the season, many had Justin Herbert and the Chargers as one of the teams to beat in the AFC. While not the top dogs, some had them as genuine playoff contenders.

With Herbert getting another year of experience and Kellen Moore being the new offensive coordinator, everything was trending up for the Chargers.

Yet, to start the season, they have dropped the first two games, against the Miami Dolphins (36-34) and to the Titans (27-24 in OT).

While the team has lost both games, Justin Herbert has looked good for the most part. In his two outings, he has thrown for 534 yards, three touchdowns, and has a passer rating of 102.0. He is also completing 67 percent of his passes.

However, as the Chargers do, they find a way to lose games they shouldn't. Up next are the Minnesota Vikings, who are another 0-2 team. Who will get their first win of the season?