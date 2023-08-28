The NFL season is fast approaching, but first, the final phase of the preseason is here: final roster cuts.

This is the portion where teams decide who gets to play the games and who does not. Currently, league rules mandate 53-man rosters. And more often than not, wide receivers may take up the bulk of the offensive part, given the current pass-happy nature of the sport.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling wants 58-man rosters in the NFL

One player who is currently unsatisfied with that rule, however, is Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs wideout recently went to X to express his thoughts on the NFL's roster rules, saying that 53 was too small to accommodate the glut of wide receivers in the league:

Nfl make the roster like 58 or something. We got too many dawgs in the WR room to not be on the team.

Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling make Chiefs' final roster?

Ever since Tyreek Hill left for Miami, the Kansas City Chiefs have been in a never-ending quest for a new wide receiver core who can ease the load of tight end Travis Kelce. But this year, even with the departures of Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster for the AFC East, they have an abundance of that, from Marquez Valdes-Scantling to Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, and Justin Watson.

Rookie Rashee Rice is also a candidate, as are Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Justin Ross, and Cornell Powell. Nikko Remigio is currently out with a shoulder injury, so he appears to be the one in the most danger of leaving.

To accommodate this sudden depth, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has teased having seven receivers for the first time since his arrival. Speaking to reporters last Monday, he said:

Yeah, well I don't know that yet. They're competing like crazy. You keep six or seven of those guys. That sixth and seventh spot is going to be a pretty good battle. We'll see how it all winds down there as we go. It's probably open for those spots."

According to the following depth chart (ranking goes vertically, then horizontally), Valdes-Scantling is in one of the starting spots, so he is safe. He is joined by Moore and Toney, the latter of whom will no longer return punts. Rice and Watson are first backups, with Ross in the third string:

The Kansas City Chiefs ' 2023 depth chart, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling at starter - via A to Z Sports

