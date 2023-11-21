Marquez Valdes-Scantling had the chance to be a hero for the Chiefs against the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Instead, when the game was over, he was left cursing his luck as fans blamed him for a chance missed.

The Kansas City Chiefs had led for most of the game before the Philadelphia Eagles came storming back in the final quarter. They scored 14 unanswered points to take a 21-17 lead late in the fourth quarter after trailing 7-17 going into the break. As good as their offense was, the Eagles' defense played their part by keeping the Chiefs scoreless in the second half.

However, during the two-minute warning with the game on the line, Patrick Mahomes had the chance to change the script. He threw a deep ball to Marquez Valdes-Scantling that should have been a touchdown if hauled in. It was perfectly placed, and the wide receiver did the hard part in beating his man.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, just when the complexion of the game could have changed, the former Packers players dropped the ball. This set up a third down that led to a loss of yards before the fourth-and-long went nowhere. It let the Eagles take over the ball, who then closed the game by lining up in the victory formation and taking successive kneel-downs.

After the game, the Chiefs fans were unsparing of their wide receiver.

Expand Tweet

Chiefs fans flame Marquez Valdes-Scantling for dropped go-ahead touchdown catch

Chiefs fans have seen their teams lose matches because their wide receivers have been unable to catch perfectly thrown balls from Patrick Mahomes. Their loss in the season-opener against the Detroit Lions also came down to this same malaise. Turnovers were also crucial in their match against the Denver Broncos.

So, no wonder they had some choice opinions on Marquez Valdes-Scantling blowing a chance to win the game. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their views. Here is a compilation of the reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Patrick Mahomes shoulders the blame

Patrick Mahomes stepped up and absolved Marquez Valdes-Scantling of any blame. Instead, he said he probably should have dropped the ball a bit short.

Expand Tweet

This is the reason why the Chiefs quarterback is so highly respected in the locker room and why Kansas City has created a winning culture over the last few years that has seen them win two Super Bowls with him as their starter. As long as this leadership remains, along with his indisputable talent and application, they will be fine.