"This sh*t ghetto" - Mother of Marquise Brown's child calls him a "dead beat dad"

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown has plenty of drama going on these days. Two weeks ago, he was involved in a curious trade that sent him to the Arizona Cardinals from Baltimore.

His former quarterback wasn't happy about it, but the receiver seems to be doing just fine. He wasted no time criticizing his former team for how they utilized him in the offense despite having the best year of his career last season. He will now look to stand in and produce for the suspended DeAndre Hopkins.

In the meantime, though, his child's mother (Deja) has criticized the receiver in no uncertain terms. In a recently deleted post, she called Brown out for being a 'deadbeat dad.' It was captured by the Instagram account (@wagsunfiltered), which covers all of the wives, girlfriends and baby mommas of professional athletes and celebrities.

Deja's complaint hinges on Brown and other family members rarely attempting to spend any time with their child, MJ. She says that people tell him that she is out to get his money. She references him not being able to afford some things and suggests that she is less likely to go for his money than the girls he meets during the football season.

The receiver's current girlfriend (@zoeibillions) commented back to defend herself and the under-fire receiver.

She claims that much of what Deja is saying is completely false and motivated by jealousy. She says that she had her own money well before Brown came into the picture and that he is an excellent father.

Marquise Brown has bigger problems

Following his recent move, the receiver must learn a brand new offense. This kind of drama is the last thing he needs.

He will be leaving the run-heavy Ravens for the pass-heavy Cardinals and a quarterback that has a lot to prove in Kyler Murray.

During the off-season, there were rumors that Murray was unhappy with his contract and was looking for an extension or a trade. This year could go a long way in determining if the Cardinals believe in him as their future quarterback. The new receiver will have no small part in helping him prove that.

Brown and Rondale Moore will look to help Kliff Kinsbury and Murray push the Cardinals further. He will likely be their number one target while they are without Hopkins for the first third of the season.

In a division that contains reigning Super Bowl champion the Los Angeles Rams, playoff regulars the San Francisco 49ers and a rebuilding Seattle Seahawks, this season will be an interesting battle.

