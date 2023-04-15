"Marriage license secured" - Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are one step closer to their dream wedding

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are indeed a power couple. Both successful athletes, the couple are currently working towards their dream wedding. Preparations, of course, have been going on for quite some time.

Since their engagement to her bachelorette party, Biles has kept fans thoroughly engaged with her wedding updates. The Olympian has involved her followers in the process, making sure to thoroughly enjoy her wedding process.

In a recent update, Biles and Jonathan Owens confirmed that they have gotten their marriage license.

Simons and Owens proudly showed off their marriage license, even posing multiple times.

Image credit: Simone Biles IG (@simonebiles)

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens seem to have made a day out of the errand. After getting their license, the couple got cocktails, with Biles sharing a video of the same.

"Post marriage license things @jowens," Biles wrote.

In another story, she added:

"Marriage license secured".

A few days ago, Biles celebrated her bridal shower.

"On Cloud 9 BRIDAL SHOWER☁️💙🕊️ feeling so loved & blessed," Biles wrote on Instagram.

The shower was white themed, the balloons mirroring a cloudy, heaven-like effect. Biles, who was also dressed in white, enjoyed some fun time off with her loved ones.

Her bachelorette followed with a gold-white theme. The Houston Texans safety even came through with a Chanel bag as a gift for the seven-time Olympic medalist:

“The sweetest surprise from my future husband,” Biles wrote in one story.

Image credit: Simone Biles IG (@simonebiles)

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens relationship timeline: How did the happy couple meet?

All geared up to marry each other, Biles and Owens ended up meeting through a dating app. Biles, taking the first step, messaged Owens first. In fact, she thought the NFL star was quite cute.

"He would say I slid into his DMs," the gymnast said. "I saw him and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute', so I said 'Hi' ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

The couple got engaged last year.

Biles shared photos from the proposal online, stating that it was the easiest yes she has ever said. The gymnast had also previously opened up about her mental health issues. Fans seem to be happy for her now, excited about her wedding as she continues to post on social media.

