Marshawn Lynch garnered a following thanks to his 12 seasons in the NFL, earning the nickname "Beast Mode" for his style of play. However, that took on a new meaning when a fan accused the former NFL running back of destroying his cell phone.

The alleged incident took place outside a bar in downtown Seattle on NYE around 1:30 a.m., according to Seahawks fan Jose Lozano. He told TMZ Sports that he attempted to get a picture with Lynch inside the bar earlier that night but was turned down by his friends.

However, Lozano spotted the 37-year-old outside the establishment a short time later. He made one final attempt to get the former Seattle tailback to stop for a photo before he called it a night.

In a video taken from the scene, Lozano is seen proceeding toward Lynch, yelling, "Marshawn! Beastmode! Let me a take a --." Soon after, Lynch appeared to have jumped at Lozano's phone -- before the footage ended. Here's the video:

According to Lozano, Lynch snatched his phone and screamed, "Y'all mother f***ers are weird," when the camera stopped rolling. Lynch allegedly smashed the phone with his hands. Lozano said he was able to recover his phone just ahead of Lynch exiting the area.

The fan noted he had no intention of getting the authorities involved regarding the incident. Lonzado just wished that Lynch was not 'rude' toward him. For Lynch, he slapped a phone from someone else's hands while out at LAX airport in 2017.

Lynch spent seven of his 12 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, helping them win their first Super Bowl in franchise history in the 2013 season. He is second all-time in Seahawks history in rushing touchdowns (58) and fourth in rushing yards (6,381).

Marshawn Lynch and career after the NFL

After retiring from the NFL in April 2019, Marshawn Lynch smoothly transitioned to the entertainment world. He appeared in three episodes of the hit HBO show "Westworld" in 2020.

The former NFL star was in the Netflix show "Murderville" last year. Last year, he played himself in the movie "80 for Brady" and Mr. G in the teen comedy "Bottoms." Lynch also made a memorable cameo in the TV comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" in 2017.