WATCH: "I'm a photographer right now" - Marshawn Lynch and Antonio Brown share a hilarious exchange

Former Seattle Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch and Antonio Brown have shared a light-hearted exchange. Brown met up with the star running back at a Fan Controlled Football match with Lynch having a camera in hand.

The running back made a light-hearted joke when asked by Brown what exactly he was doing. Lynch replied:

"Switched my career path. I'm a photographer right now."

Watch the hilarious interaction below.

In the video, Antonio Brown can be seen posing for Lynch as the former running back took his picture.

It certainly is a rather different career choice for Lynch. He was one of the most dominant running backs in the league during his playing days with the nickname 'Beastmode', hinting at his brutal running style. It was this style which made it virtually impossible to stop him once he gained some momentum.

The now 36-year-old played 13 years in the NFL and rushed for a total of 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns. He won a Super Bowl and is a five-time Pro Bowler along with being named in the 2010's All-Decade Team.

He is more famously known for his "earthquake run" during a playoff game in 2010 against the New Orleans Saints in which he rushed for a 67-yard run.

Will Antonio Brown play in the NFL again?

Antonio Brown

The star receiver has not played a down in the NFL since his infamous incident on the sidelines against the New York Jets. On that occasion, he threw his pads and helmet onto the bench and ran down the tunnel and off the field.

The 33-year-old is thought to not have many suitors for his services, and going by his own words, his career may be over. Speaking to Charly Arnolt via CBS.com, Brown said that he can't play forever and seemed to distance himself from a return.

"Obviously, we live the game, but you can't play forever. I think I'm a great player that's done everything in the game."

"I do what I want. Obviously, I'm a 12-year veteran, one of the best players of all time, and my job is to live. Life is about living. We all gonna die ... I'm a rapper, I do shows, I'm an independent businessman. Business booming."

Going by the receivers' comments, it feels like that we have seen the last of the No. 84 in the NFL and he seems to be quite content with what he has achieved in his career.

Will he play another down in the NFL? It doesn't look like it.

