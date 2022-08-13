"That’s called insurance fraud" - Marshawn Lynch gets brutally trolled by NFL fans after DUI arrest

Former Seahawks and Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is in trouble with the authorities. The 36-year-old was stopped by police on Tuesday in Las Vegas and he told the authorities that the car he was in was stolen.

The running back then had to be forcibly removed from the car, which was damaged - no tire on the front driver's side and dents along it, as per TMZSports.com. The forcible removal happened after the police wanted to get a blood alcohol sample from him following the obtaining of a search warrant.

Lynch said that the car he was in was stolen and that he had not been drinking, even though police detailed in reports that he reeked of alcohol. With the running back saying the car was stolen, it led to one fan thinking that Lynch is trying to fool the police.

With the car found stationary by police, however, there was clear evidence that it had hit a sidewalk which was near where the car and its missing tire was found. Many redditors have trolled the running back over his version of events. However, some even say that he was smart for doing so.

It is certainly not a good look either way for Lynch and according to TMZ Sports, he is due in court in December.

Marshawn Lynch was a star in the NFL

The fact that Marshawn Lynch was nicknamed 'Beastmode' tells you all you need to know about how the running back played football. He started out with the Buffalo Bills in 2007 and had back-to-back seasons of over 1,000 yards rushing before he made the move to Seattle in 2010 after four games with Buffalo that season.

Marshawn Lynch doing play-by-play of his own Beast Quake run is Marshawn Lynch doing play-by-play of his own Beast Quake run is 🔥🔥😂😂https://t.co/JZ6lsvwLzT

As a Seahawk, that is where the running back made his name. He was a Pro Bowler for four consecutive seasons in Seattle as the Seahawks won the Super Bowl in 2013.

In his first four years with Seattle, Lynch totaled over 1,000 rushing yards and double-digit rushing touchdowns in each season. On February 2016, the running back announced his retirement from the league, however it didn't last long.

He signed with the Raiders in April of 2017 and played there for two seasons before making his way back to Seattle in 2019 where he played just one game before retiring again.

He is famously known for creating an earthquake after his 67-yard rush against the New Orleans Saints in the 2010 wildcard round of the playoffs. That led to a 1 or 2 mangnitute earthquake due to the cheering by fans.

