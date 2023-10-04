Marshawn Lynch was one of the most dynamic running backs who ever played in the NFL. He was a leader on the Seattle Seahawks team that made back-to-back Super Bowls and won one of them.

However, he is forever associated with a play where he didn't even touch the ball. In Super Bowl XLIX, Russell Wilson threw an interception from the one-yard line, and the New England Patriots won the game, leaving Lynch, and the rest of the Seahawks puzzled around the play call.

Ever since that moment, Marshawn Lynch has been asked about why he wasn't given the ball, and recently he talked about it with Shannon Sharpe. Here's what he said on the Club Shay Shay Podcast:

"I look at all uh nine of the other guys and they look at me like what the f**k just happened and I mean you know. The look on all my teammates' faces in the huddle you know, it spoke volumes."

"If you go back and you look at the play I actually lined cuz I'm fu**ing processing, I line up on the wrong side, Russ got to tell I'm bouncing from back and forth behind… by the time it sat in like what did we just call you just hear all the cheering from the other sideline like what the f**k."

Speaking about how he reacted to Pete Carroll after the interception, he said:

"I usually don't take my helmet off but you know, I take my helmet off and I go right to Pete C's face and I'm talking about I hit his a** with the biggest laugh in his face…I go to the locker room, I'm out… I didn't see the last few plays."

Further in the podcast, Lynch also talked about Russell Wilson, and how he doesn't have a relationship outside of football with him. Some comments came as surprising, but it further proved why the former Seahawks quarterback has often received backlash from some of his former teammates about the Super Bowl loss in 2015.

2015 Super Bowl loss will forever haunt Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch

In the 28-24 Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots, Marshawn Lynch had 24 carries for 102 yards and a rushing touchdown. He was having a phenomenal game and would have won the Super Bowl MVP, had the Seahawks just decided to hand him the ball instead of allowing Wilson to throw.

It's been over eight years since that moment, yet it's hard for all the players on the team to get over the loss. That play will be forever regarded as one of the worst in NFL history, and Lynch's name will be forever etched to it.

He played 12 seasons in the NFL and recorded 10,413 yards on 2,453 carries for 85 touchdowns. Lynch averaged 4.2 yards per carry over the course of his career and had one of the most iconic nicknames in the NFL ever, the "Beast Mode".

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Club Shay Shay podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.