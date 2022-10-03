"Marshawn would’ve drove himself" "He damn near pulled a Paul Pierce" - NFL fans have hilarious reactions to DK Metcalf being carted off field for bathroom break

DK Metcalf had many fans concerned when he was seen being carted off the football field during the fourth quarter of a matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. It appeared to be a shocking situation as no apparent injury was spotted on the field, but instead Metcalf was carted off from the sidelines.

The mysterious exit left all NFL fans confused about what happened to the superstar wide receiver, especially since he had an incredible game, recording seven receptions for a massive 149 yards. He is one of the best players on the Seahawks roster, so an injury would be devastating for their season.

It turns out the injury scare was just a false alarm as DK Metcalf apparently just needed a bathroom break, using the cart because he claimed it was a desparate situation and an absolute emergency. He provided clarity on his personal Twitter page following the game.

Here's what DK Metcalf had to say in a quoted tweet of a video of him on the cart:

DK Metcalf's response to the video makes it pretty clear what his bathroom emergency situation consisted of. NFL fans found the entire incident hilarious, with many of them going on their own Twitter accounts to react to what turned out to be a comical situation rather than a serious injury concern.

Here are some of the top comments:

gabe 🙅‍♂️🧀 @GabeNoCheese @barstoolsports I’ve been there before.. where you feel like you only have about 2-3 more steps before you lose cheek integrity.. it would’ve taken him 45 mins to walk off the field.. @barstoolsports I’ve been there before.. where you feel like you only have about 2-3 more steps before you lose cheek integrity.. it would’ve taken him 45 mins to walk off the field..

Von Biller's Ghost Move @zacthulu @barstoolsports What if he shit his pants on the field and didn't want to walk off with a brown stain @barstoolsports What if he shit his pants on the field and didn't want to walk off with a brown stain

Billy g @Billyg320 @barstoolsports Not a power move, pure necessity. Think he would of jogged something loose on the run into the locker room. @barstoolsports Not a power move, pure necessity. Think he would of jogged something loose on the run into the locker room.

ジェイソン @JBaeJH @barstoolsports This is why he’s on my fantasy team! @barstoolsports This is why he’s on my fantasy team!

Steve_Ribs @SteveRibs248 @barstoolsports He could have dropped a deuce on the field and no one would notice because of all the dookies the Lions D have littered the field with. @barstoolsports He could have dropped a deuce on the field and no one would notice because of all the dookies the Lions D have littered the field with.

Many NFL fans had fun with Metcalf's bathroom emergency, specualting about what really happened and whether or not he made it to the proper facility on time. Regardless, they are all relieved that the superstar isn't dealing with any type of injury.

DK Metcalf's NFL career so far with the Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Metcalf was selected with the 64th overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He immediately impressed during his rookie season, recording 58 receptions on 100 targets for 900 yards and seven touchdowns while establishing himself as a dangerous weapon for Russell Wilson within the Seahawks offense.

Metcalf followed up his rookie season with an even better second year, putting up the largest statistics of his career so far during the 2020 NFL season. He recorded 83 receptions on 129 targets for a massive 1,303 yards and ten touchdowns. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and was also chosen as a second-team All-Pro wide receiver.

The 2021 NFL season was business-as-usual for Metcalf, recording 75 receptions on 129 targets for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns in his final season with Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Denver Broncos during the 2022 NFL offseason. Metcalf was rewarded that same offseason with a three-year contract extension worth $72 million to remain with the Seahawks.

The Seahawks' investment in DK Metcalf has paid off so far during the 2022 NFL season, despite downgrading to Geno Smith in the quarterback position. In four games so far, Metcalf has recorded 23 receptions on 35 targets for 284 yards and a touchdown.

