Marvin Harrison Jr.'s life is about to change dramatically. He's set to be drafted to one team out of a long list that could use him. Naturally, his girlfriend Charokee Young, is there by his side at the draft, and she's turning heads too.

Harrison Jr. is a top prospect, set to change an NFL offense, but Charokee's dress is getting some attention.

She shared a snap to her personal Instagram story, detailing how she couldn't stay away from the phone on draft night. With any number of teams ready to select her partner, she's ready to answer.

Marvin Harrison's girlfriend showed up in style to watch the NFL Draft

Many NFL draft prospects are in attendance, and Charokee is one of many partners of those prospects. They are often invited to the draft so they can go up on stage when they're picked, and they usually bring plenty of family. Harrison Jr. brought Young with him.

Which teams could be interested in Marvin Harrison Jr.?

Putting position aside, many NFL analysts believe Marvin Harrison Jr. to be the best prospect in the draft. There is a quarterback bump, but for just overall prospect, Harrison tops a lot of lists.

Marvin Harrison Jr. starred at Ohio State

With that said, the Chicago Bears are picking a QB first. The Washington Commanders will do the same with the second pick. The New England Patriots may or may not. If they don't, Harrison might be the pick.

If not, then the Arizona Cardinals would be in line. However, a QB-needy team might try to trade up. That would leave the Los Angeles Chargers and if somehow he falls beyond five, then every team would likely be interested.

Harrison Jr. is considered a generational prospect, one that truly doesn't come around very often. Even in recent years with top prospects, Harrison is unique and that means a lot of teams will have interest and whichever team lands him will be thrilled to add such an exciting talent to their offense.