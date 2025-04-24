Mason Graham makes his thoughts known on impressing Maxx Crosby ahead of NFL Draft 2025

Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham recognized the importance of impressing Las Vegas Raiders standout Maxx Crosby. Graham is regarded as the top interior defensive line prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class following his impressive Michigan career. Crosby is a Defensive End for the Raiders.

Ad

During Thursday's episode of Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show, Graham discussed his interaction with Crosby. When asked what Crosby would say about him, Graham offered insight into their pre-draft connection:

"I feel like it was a good impression when I met him on Zoom, and I took a 30 visit with the Raiders and I met him there. So it was pretty cool just talking to him, you know, he's one of the best out there. So just cool learning from him," Graham said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

According to an ESPN insider report from Apr. 23, Crosby made a special cameo appearance during Graham's video call with Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard.

Raiders' Michigan connection is a reason for the Mason Graham's interest

Syndication: The Record (Credits: IMAGN)

Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings praised Graham's skillset in his final mock draft, projecting the Michigan standout to Las Vegas as the No. 6 overall pick.

Ad

Cummings detailed Graham's physical attributes and playing style:

"At 6'3 1/2″ and almost 300 pounds, Graham is well-leveraged and dense, with stellar burst, quickness, and torquing freedom for his frame. He's a menace as a one-gapper and a consistently disruptive force in the passing game, and he completes a fearsome D-line."

The Michigan defensive tackle compiled impressive stats during his collegiate career. He amassed 60 total tackles, nine sacks, and a notable 18 tackles for loss over three seasons with the Wolverines. This production has positioned Mason Graham as a likely top-10 selection in Thursday's draft. Raiders at pick six represent a logical landing spot if Jacksonville passes on him at five.

Ad

The Raiders' potential interest in Mason Graham goes beyond his on-field talents. The organization has deep Michigan connections, with general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady both having ties to the university.

A defensive line featuring Mason Graham alongside free agent acquisition Christian Wilkins inside, with Crosby and Malcolm Koonce rushing from the edges. This can be one of the most formidable front fours in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.