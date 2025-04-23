Raiders Draft Rumors: Interest in Mason Graham rises in Las Vegas after surprising video call with Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders have shown increased interest in Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. This is after a video call between the prospect and the team featuring an unexpected appearance by star edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

Ad

Graham, widely projected as a top-10 selection, has garnered attention from multiple teams, including the Raiders, who hold the sixth overall pick. Crosby is entering his seventh season with Las Vegas. He has established himself as the face of the Raiders' defense.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported details about the Raiders' pre-draft communication with Graham. This reveals the surprising participation of Crosby during what was expected to be a standard evaluation call with the team's coaching staff.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Michigan ties run deep with Graham, general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady," Fowler said. "And Graham's lengthy video call with defensive line coach Rob Leonard featured a special cameo: Maxx Crosby."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders-Press Conference - Source: Imagn

The Raiders enter a pivotal draft with the sixth overall selection. Many analysts have connected Las Vegas to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

Ad

Mason Graham can be a good fit for the Raiders

NFL: Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

Mason Graham's self-assessment reflects both confidence and the production that has thrust him into consideration for the top portion of the first round.

Ad

"Yeah, I feel like I affect every snap, run or pass," Graham said at the NFL Combine earlier this spring. "I feel like I'm a dominant player, one of the most dominant players in this class."

The statistical case for Graham is strong. He had 9.0 sacks and 56 pressures for his three seasons at Michigan, sharing the line with fellow first-round prospect Kenneth Grant.

Ad

His productivity in the Wolverines' biggest games was best, especially Ohio State, where he had a season-high eight tackles in Michigan's 13-10 upset.

Analyst Mike Moraitis pointed out why Graham would be a fit for the Raiders.

"Graham posted pass-rush and run defense grades of 81.1 and 92.6, respectively, in 2024, showing he can make a huge impact in both areas," Moraitis said. "If Graham becomes the player many think he can be, the Raiders would have a nightmare duo up the middle, and impressive depth with Butler rotating in."

The Raiders have invested significantly in their defensive line this offseason, signing Christian Wilkins in free agency. Adding Mason Graham would give Las Vegas an imposing front alongside Crosby and Malcolm Koonce.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.