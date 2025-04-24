Mason Graham throws down challenge to 49ers’ $82,700,000 star as Michigan DL prepares for draft day

Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham has his sights set on facing San Francisco 49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams. He expressed his desire to test himself against one of the NFL's premier linemen as draft day approaches.

Graham made his bold statement during his appearance on the "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams on Thursday. The Wolverines standout is projected as a potential first-round selection despite some concerns about his size.

Adams asked Graham directly about which offensive lineman in the NFL he was most eager to face. Graham didn't hesitate in naming Williams, who signed a three-year $82.7 million in September.

"I would just say Trent Williams," Graham said. "I wanna see, like maybe like a base block or I wanna have a run block against him, you know? See what it really feels like. Everyone talks about it. So I wanna see for myself,."

Graham's statement comes after Williams missed seven games last season with an ankle injury.

The 49ers might not pick Mason Graham despite pressing needs

The 49ers face pressing needs on the offensive and defensive lines heading into the draft.

According to a Niners Wire article on Friday, San Francisco might prioritize finding Trent Williams' eventual replacement with its No. 11 pick. Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. has emerged as a potential target who could initially play guard before taking over Williams' left tackle position.

Sports Illustrated reported on April 7 that the 49ers should avoid selecting Mason Graham if he's available at No. 11. The report highlighted concerns about his size (6-foot-3, 296 pounds), arm length (32 inches) and relatively modest sack production (nine sacks in three seasons at Michigan).

San Francisco's offensive line situation has become more pressing after Williams' injury last season and the free agency departure of backup Jaylon Moore. As reported by The Reporter on Tuesday, this has created a significant need to find both immediate depth and a potential successor to its All-Pro left tackle.

Williams addressed his NFL future last season after signing his three-year contract.

"At my age, I know there are not a lot of people who've played at an All-Pro level outside of a quarterback," Williams said to reporters in September. "I want to bust those barriers and show this is a new age. But Father Time is undefeated, as we've seen."

Based on draft analysis from multiple sources, it's unlikely that Graham and Williams will battle as teammates in San Francisco.

