Mason Rudolph shares first impression of Steelers’ revamped WR room months after DK Metcalf trade

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is getting a firsthand look at a completely overhauled wide receiver room this spring, and early returns are promising.

With the blockbuster acquisition of DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks and the departure of George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, the Steelers’ pass-catching unit has a new identity heading into the 2025 season. Rudolph, who re-signed with Pittsburgh on a two-year, $8 million deal this offseason, spoke about the new-look group during ant appearance on 'The Kaboly and Mack Show'.

“I got to Pittsburgh a week early and got to work with Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson and Pat [Freiermuth],” Rudolph said. “They were all there early on, even before the start of Phase 1. So that was great. DK came for the first couple weeks of Phase 1, got to work with him… I don’t think I’ve ever thrown to such a big target. It’s impressive to see him work.”

Metcalf was acquired in March for a 2025 second-round pick and signed to a five-year extension. As a two-time Pro Bowler, he brings size, speed, and experience to the Steelers' dressing room.

His presence immediately reshapes Pittsburgh’s offense, especially with last year’s top receiver, Pickens, now in Dallas following a trade that returned a third and fifth-round pick in 2026, plus a 2027 sixth-rounder.

“I loved George,” Rudolph said of Pickens. “He [has] a fun personality. I tried to feed him as much as we could when we played because good things tended to happen when you did. But I understand the way things go.”

Pittsburgh Steelers yet to decide starting quarterback amid Aaron Rodgers rumors

Mason Rudolph’s comments reflect a quarterback embracing both continuity and change. In addition to Metcalf, the Steelers hope 2024 third-round pick Roman Wilson takes a step forward after an injury-shortened rookie season.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth remains a security blanket over the middle, while slot receiver Calvin Austin continues to impress with his quickness and timing.

As for the quarterback battle itself, Rudolph was measured but candid.

“I learned a long time ago that the financial compensation will tell you what’s going to go down in terms of the depth chart,” he said. “I get it. All I can do is keep having a good spring and make the most of every rep. That’s what I’ve done my whole career.”

The Steelers have yet to name a Week 1 starter. With Aaron Rodgers still unsigned following his reported spring visit, and rookie Will Howard also in the mix, Pittsburgh’s quarterback room remains unsettled. But Rudolph’s tone signals confidence and readiness regardless of how things shake out.

“I am confident that I will be able to play well and win games when my name is called,” he said. “That’s how I’m approaching it.”

For the Steelers, the next few months will be about chemistry, clarity, and seeing how their bold roster moves translate into on-field success.

