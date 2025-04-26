  • home icon
  Mason Taylor makes feelings known on Justin Fields after Jets draft star TE prospect with No. 42 pick

By Arnold
Modified Apr 26, 2025 02:14 GMT
The New York Jets drafted Mason Taylor with the No. 42 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Soon after joining the AFC East franchise, the former LSU tight end made his feelings known about Jets quarterback Justin Fields.

"They don't pay bad players that type of money," Taylor posted on X (formerly Twitter). "He's a really good quarterback."
The Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract this offseason.

Notably, New York also moved on from four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. The Jets released the veteran and put their faith in Fields.

The Chicago Bears drafted Fields in the first round in 2021. He was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

Last season, Fields posted 1,106 passing yards, five touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns across 10 games for the Steelers. He started six games while Russell Wilson was recovering from injury before serving as the veteran's backup for the remainder of the season.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Fields and Taylor link up next season. Notably, Mason is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor.

Mason Taylor played three years of college football at LSU

Mason Taylor played his entire three-year college career at LSU. He tallied 1,308 yards and six touchdowns on 129 receptions during his time with the Tigers.

In his final year at LSU, Taylor posted 546 yards and two touchdowns on 54 catches.

During LSU's pro day, Taylor ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds. He completed the 20-yard shuttle in 4.52 seconds and recorded a 7.06-second time in the three-cone drill.

Taylor is strong, quick and has excellent hands. He also has terrific body control and is known for his production.

