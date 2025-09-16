  • home icon
Mason Taylor's GF Sage Wagner drops fit-check in Jets jersey from Week 2 game vs. Bills [PICS]

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 16, 2025 20:36 GMT
Mason Taylor
Mason Taylor's girlfriend Sage Wagner attended Sunday's New York Jets game. (Photos via Sage Wagner's Instagram)

New York Jets rookie tight end Mason Taylor suited up for his second NFL game this past week. The tight end's girlfriend, Sage Wagner, shared a snapshot of her gameday outfit for the occasion.

In a post on her Instagram Story, Sage Wagner shared a photo giving two angles of her gameday look. She wore a white New York Jets throwback jersey that she styled into a cropped top. She paired the look with light denim jeans and a white baseball cap. She posed for the photos while standing on the sidelines during pregame warmups.

Mason Taylor's girlfriend Sage Wagner shared her gameday outfit. (Photo via Sage Wagner's Instagram Story)

Mason Taylor had just one catch for five yards in the New York Jets' 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Adding to the one catch he had in his NFL debut the week prior.

Sage Wagner celebrated Mason Taylor's move to Jets

Mason Taylor comes from NFL talent on both sides of his family. His dad, defensive end Jason Taylor played 15 seasons with the NFL, one of those seasons with the New York Jets. His uncle, linebacker Zach Thomas, played 14 seasons in the National Football League.

After three seasons at LSU, Taylor declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. With the 42nd overall selection in the draft, the Jets selected Taylor. The rookie tight end chose to spend draft night with his family and friends at home rather.

His girlfriend, Sage Wagner celebrated his big night and expressed how proud she was of him. She also declared herself a Jets 'superfan' giving a preview of her fandom ahead of the NFL season.

"@mason_taylor99 ‘s going to the Jets!!!💚🤍 Proud is an understatement…no one deserves this more than you❤️ the most hardworking, disciplined person I know!! The best is yet to come! I love you so much Mase!!❤️❤️ Call me a @nyjets super fan now🤭 nyc here we come!!!"- Wagner captioned her post on Instagram.
According to Instagram, Sage Wagner currently attends the University of Central Florida. She has been dating Taylor since 2021 when both were in high school together at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale.

