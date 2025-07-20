  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Mason Taylor's GF Sage Warner poses in swimsuit with sharks during couple's getaway to Exuma Islands 

Mason Taylor's GF Sage Warner poses in swimsuit with sharks during couple's getaway to Exuma Islands 

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Jul 20, 2025 01:38 GMT
Mason Taylor
Mason Taylor's GF Sage Warner poses in swimsuit with sharks during couple's getaway to Exuma Islands

On Thursday, New York Jets rookie tight end Mason Taylor and his girlfriend, Sage Warner, shared snippets from their vacation to Exuma Islands in the Bahamas. Sage posted a carousel on Instagram, where the first picture showed her in a swimsuit, floating on her back in turquoise blue water, surrounded by nurse sharks and fish.

Ad

She posed in two different swimsuits on a sandy beach and on a white boat deck, respectively. Sage posed with Mason in one, with both in shallow water together, smiling at the camera.

"Shark bait," the caption read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Mason Taylor showed love in the comments with a heart emoji. The Jets rookie's aunt and ex-Fox Sports Analyst Joy Taylor also left a comment, writing:

"The best."

Mason's biological mother, Katina, and step-mother, Monica, also complimented Sage.

Katina wrote:

"Beautiful Beach Babe!"

Monica commented:

"GORG MAMA 🤎."
Source: (Via Instagram/ @sagewagnerr)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @sagewagnerr)

Mason and Sage have been together since 2021. Sage is a Communications and Business Major at the University of Central Florida.

Ad

She was by Mason’s side during his 2025 NFL draft selection by the New York Jets and declared herself a Jets superfan, saying:

“NYC here we come!”
Ad

Mason Taylor is Jason Taylor's son. Jason is a legendary NFL Defensive End and Pro Football Hall of Famer. Jason now serves as the defensive ends coach for the Miami Hurricanes.

Mason Taylor's GF Sage Warner sends 3-word message as Jets rookie signs contract

Taylor officially signed his rookie contract with the New York Jets on July 18, 2025.

He signed a 4-year deal worth $10.46 million. Out of that, $9.56 million is guaranteed, so he’ll get that money no matter what happens. In the fourth year, 60% of his salary is also guaranteed, which is 55% more than what last year’s 42nd draft pick got.

Ad
Ad

Once New York Jets made the announcement on their official Instagram page, his girlfriend, Sage Warner commented:

"LFG🙌🙌"
Source: (Via Instagram/ @SageWarner)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @SageWarner)

The New York Jets’ 2025 training camp will be beginning from July 19. Rookies will report on July 19 at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Florham Park, NJ.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications