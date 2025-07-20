Mason Taylor's GF Sage Warner poses in swimsuit with sharks during couple's getaway to Exuma Islands 

On Thursday, New York Jets rookie tight end Mason Taylor and his girlfriend, Sage Warner, shared snippets from their vacation to Exuma Islands in the Bahamas. Sage posted a carousel on Instagram, where the first picture showed her in a swimsuit, floating on her back in turquoise blue water, surrounded by nurse sharks and fish.She posed in two different swimsuits on a sandy beach and on a white boat deck, respectively. Sage posed with Mason in one, with both in shallow water together, smiling at the camera.&quot;Shark bait,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMason Taylor showed love in the comments with a heart emoji. The Jets rookie's aunt and ex-Fox Sports Analyst Joy Taylor also left a comment, writing:&quot;The best.&quot;Mason's biological mother, Katina, and step-mother, Monica, also complimented Sage.Katina wrote:&quot;Beautiful Beach Babe!&quot;Monica commented:&quot;GORG MAMA 🤎.&quot;Source: (Via Instagram/ @sagewagnerr)Mason and Sage have been together since 2021. Sage is a Communications and Business Major at the University of Central Florida.She was by Mason’s side during his 2025 NFL draft selection by the New York Jets and declared herself a Jets superfan, saying:“NYC here we come!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMason Taylor is Jason Taylor's son. Jason is a legendary NFL Defensive End and Pro Football Hall of Famer. Jason now serves as the defensive ends coach for the Miami Hurricanes.Mason Taylor's GF Sage Warner sends 3-word message as Jets rookie signs contractTaylor officially signed his rookie contract with the New York Jets on July 18, 2025.He signed a 4-year deal worth $10.46 million. Out of that, $9.56 million is guaranteed, so he’ll get that money no matter what happens. In the fourth year, 60% of his salary is also guaranteed, which is 55% more than what last year’s 42nd draft pick got. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOnce New York Jets made the announcement on their official Instagram page, his girlfriend, Sage Warner commented:&quot;LFG🙌🙌&quot;Source: (Via Instagram/ @SageWarner)The New York Jets’ 2025 training camp will be beginning from July 19. Rookies will report on July 19 at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Florham Park, NJ.