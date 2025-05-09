Mason Taylor's girlfriend, Sage Warner, labels Jets TE "best boyfriend" in heartfelt birthday post

Mason Taylor's girlfriend, Sage Warner, penned down an emotional message for the NFL star on social media as the tight end prepares for his NFL rookie season.

Ad

On Thursday, Sage Warner shared a collage of pictures on Instagram with the TE on his birthday. With Taylor turning 21, his girlfriend jotted a heartfelt message, calling him the "best boyfriend:"

"Happy Birthday Mase. The best boyfriend and best friend all in one.. from 16 to 21 let's keep celebrating together forever!! I love you so much!!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Still from Mason Taylor's girlfriend Sage Warner's Instagram story/@sagewagnerr

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Mason Taylor's girlfriend posted some romantic pictures with him. In one of the snaps, the two were seemingly having a good time by the seaside in matching blue outfits, with Sage wearing a blue bikini.

She also posted several other pictures of the couple and one from draft day, where they were hugging each other.

Mason Taylor's girlfriend shares message on Taylor's NFL selection

His impressive collegiate career helped Taylor get selected by an NFL team, becoming the second-round overall 42nd pick by the New York Jets.

Ad

Mason Taylor's girlfriend, who has been with him since the age of 16, was there by his side when Taylor's name was called in the NFL Draft. On April 29, she posted a few pictures along with a message for the TE on Instagram.

She shared her excitement for Taylor joining the Jets and also reflected on the hardworking and disciplined nature of the newly selected NFL star. Taylor wrote:

"@mason_taylor99 ‘s going to the Jets!!!💚🤍 Proud is an understatement…no one deserves this more than you❤️ the most hardworking, disciplined person I know!! The best is yet to come! I love you so much Mase!!❤️❤️ Call me a @nyjets super fan now🤭 nyc here we come!!!"

Ad

On the Draft day, Sage Warner joined her boyfriend in a stylish off-shoulders black dress. She posted a picture posing with the TE, who also donned a matching black outfit. He wore a white shirt with a black blazer and matching pants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

Exploring Justin Tucker's career earnings: How much has Ravens kicker made so far?