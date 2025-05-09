Mason Taylor's girlfriend, Sage Warner, labels Jets TE "best boyfriend" in heartfelt birthday post

Mason Taylor's girlfriend, Sage Warner, penned down an emotional message for the NFL star on social media as the tight end prepares for his NFL rookie season.
On Thursday, Sage Warner shared a collage of pictures on Instagram with the TE on his birthday. With Taylor turning 21, his girlfriend jotted a heartfelt message, calling him the "best boyfriend:"
"Happy Birthday Mase. The best boyfriend and best friend all in one.. from 16 to 21 let's keep celebrating together forever!! I love you so much!!!"
Mason Taylor's girlfriend posted some romantic pictures with him. In one of the snaps, the two were seemingly having a good time by the seaside in matching blue outfits, with Sage wearing a blue bikini.
She also posted several other pictures of the couple and one from draft day, where they were hugging each other.
Mason Taylor's girlfriend shares message on Taylor's NFL selection
His impressive collegiate career helped Taylor get selected by an NFL team, becoming the second-round overall 42nd pick by the New York Jets.
Mason Taylor's girlfriend, who has been with him since the age of 16, was there by his side when Taylor's name was called in the NFL Draft. On April 29, she posted a few pictures along with a message for the TE on Instagram.
She shared her excitement for Taylor joining the Jets and also reflected on the hardworking and disciplined nature of the newly selected NFL star. Taylor wrote:
"@mason_taylor99 ‘s going to the Jets!!!💚🤍 Proud is an understatement…no one deserves this more than you❤️ the most hardworking, disciplined person I know!! The best is yet to come! I love you so much Mase!!❤️❤️ Call me a @nyjets super fan now🤭 nyc here we come!!!"
On the Draft day, Sage Warner joined her boyfriend in a stylish off-shoulders black dress. She posted a picture posing with the TE, who also donned a matching black outfit. He wore a white shirt with a black blazer and matching pants.
