Mason Taylor's girlfriend Sage Warner sends 2-word message as Jets TE steps onto field for first rookie practice

Mason Taylor stepped onto the field on Friday for his first rookie practice session with the New York Jets. The Jets shared a glimpse into Taylor’s practice session on Instagram, featuring snapshots of rookies Armand Membou, Francisco Mauigoa and Arian Smith.

Ad

On Saturday, Taylor’s girlfriend, Sage Warner, reshared that Jets’ post on her story, attached with a 2-word message.

“Locked in,” Sage wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mason Taylor's girlfriend Sage Warner sends 2-word message for Jets TE (Image Credit: Warner/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Jets selected Taylor with the 42nd pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Mason, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, has been carrying high expectations throughout his football career. Following the draft, the expectations increased.

Ad

Trending

However, the Jets' tight end has started to feel comfortable with "high expectations" that come from his family name. In an interview with Associated Press on Friday, Mason addressed these fans' expectations. He said,

“There’s high expectations, for sure, just because of the last name. But I mean, when people say, like, ‘Oh, let him have his shine,’ you know, ‘Stop saying his dad’s name,’ I mean, I love it. We’re family.”

Ad

Mason Taylor's girlfriend Sage Warner penned an emotional post-draft tribute for Jets TE

After the New York Jets drafted Mason Taylor, his girlfriend, Sage Warner, paid a special tribute to the tight end on Instagram. Warner shared pictures from Mason's draft party and an emotional message for the tight end.

“@mason_taylor99 ‘s going to the Jets!!! Proud is an understatement…no one deserves this more than you. The most hardworking, disciplined person I know!! The best is yet to come! I love you so much Mase!! Call me a @nyjets super fan now. nyc here we come!!!” Warner wrote.

Ad

The first slide featured a family picture of Taylor. It was followed by an adorable picture of Taylor and Warner. There was also a wholesome post-draft moment where the tight end could be seen hugging Warner. Apart from his girlfriend, his stepmom, Lauren, also shared a love note for the tight end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.