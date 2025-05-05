Mason Taylor's step-mom Lauren sends ultimate love note to Jets TE before his move to Big Apple

Monica Lauren Taylor posted a heartfelt message to her stepson, Mason Taylor, as the tight end prepares to join the New York Jets. The rookie was selected 42nd overall in the 2025 draft.

Monica became Mason's stepmother following Jason's divorce from Katina Thomas in 2015. Katina, sister of former NFL linebacker Zach Thomas, is Mason's biological mother, making the rookie tight end the nephew of two Pro Football Hall of Famers.

On Monday, Monica shared her feelings through a carousel of photos on Instagram documenting Mason Taylor's draft night celebration with family.

"The best stepson to me, brother to Baby J, tight-end to a QB, friend to his peeps and person to everyone around him 💚 The @nyjets got themselves a good one 🥹 we 🫶🏼 you Mase, SO proud!" said Monica Lauren Taylor.

Mason's father, Jason Taylor, spent the 2010 season with the Jets, during which a six-year-old Mason lived in Manhattan. Now, 15 years later, Mason returns to New York as a professional athlete himself.

Mason Taylor brings a strong football pedigree to NYC

LSU Pro Day - Source: Getty

The Taylor family's football roots run deep, with Mason inheriting athletic talent from multiple directions. His father, Jason, earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a stellar career primarily with the Miami Dolphins, while his uncle, Zach Thomas, also reached Canton after 12 seasons with Miami.

Mason developed his own football identity at LSU, where he caught 129 passes for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns over three seasons. His final collegiate campaign proved his most productive, with 55 receptions for 546 yards and two touchdowns in 2024.

The family's excitement has spread across social media platforms. Mason's aunt, Fox Sports commentator Joy Taylor, also celebrated her nephew's achievement on Instagram, posting:

"So proud of my nephew @mason_taylor99! The @nyjets are getting a great player and person ♥️ love you Mase!"

Mason's return to New York holds special significance for the entire family. Jason recounted their previous time in the city as per the Jets' official site:

"That year we spent in New York was amazing. Those memories are our memories forever. My kids were coming at the age where they were really understanding what was going on, what we were doing, taking in the fanfare and the excitement of the city."

The Jets' tight end depth chart features only fourth-year player Jeremy Ruckert as an experienced option. Mason Taylor could compete for significant playing time immediately in his rookie season.

