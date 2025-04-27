Mason Taylor's mother sends message to son's girlfriend Sage as Jets select LSU TE with Round 2 pick

On Friday, Mason Taylor was drafted by the New York Jets in the 2nd round of the 2025 NFL draft as the 42nd pick. Taylor was surrounded by his family and girlfriend Sage Wagner, when his name was called.

Mason Taylor's stepmom Monica was also present with her son during his big moment. In fact, Monica had shared some adorable moments with Wagner as well.

On Saturday, she updated her Instagram stories with a picture of her with Sage. In the snapshot, the two can be seen smiling joyfully while sharing a hug. In the caption, Monica shared a sweet message for Wagner:

"So many happy tears last night! love you so much my Sagey!"

Mason Taylor's mother sends message to future daughter-in-law Sage (Image Credit: Monica Taylor/IG)

Mason Taylor spent more than a year in New York City with his family when his father - Jason Taylor - got signed with the Jets in 2010. During a post-draft interview with ESPN, the tight end recalled his childhood memories from NYC and said:

"Running around there and running around New York, it was fun. It was a blast. It's definitely crazy and eye-opening, knowing that I'll be there now, older. It's just an amazing experience, and I'm so excited for this."

It seems that the rookie tight end has a lot to look forward to in New York.

Mason Taylor opened up about his excitement to play alongside Jets QB Justin Fields

After getting drafted by the Jets, Mason Taylor appeared in an interview with SNY. A clip of the interview was shared by the publication on X, in which the tight end can be seen talking about sharing the field with Jets quarterback, Justin Fields.

Taylor expressed how Fields has "been awesome to see on TV," and he has closely "seen his contract." According to Taylor, the franchise definitely made the right decision by hiring the quarterback, and he cannot "wait to go work" with him.

"I've just seen his contract. They don't play bad players that type of money. So, he's a really good quarterback and I can't wait to go work with him and work with the guys in New York. It's gonna be awesome," Taylor said.

Not just Mason Taylor, but his girlfriend Sage Wagner, has been equally excited to see the tight end getting drafted by the Jets. Recently, Wagner reflected on her excitement to be a part of the Jets community.

