“MASSIVE overpay”: NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders' $4,600,000 rookie deal with Browns

On Monday, Shedeur Sanders signed a $4.6 million contract over four years with the Cleveland Browns, and fans are losing it online. Sanders, the No. 144th pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, finds himself in a crowded Browns QB room with veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and an injured Deshaun Watson.

One X user flat-out called Shedeur Sanders' rookie deal as,

“MASSIVE overpay”

Another added, “$4.6m more than he’s worth tbh.”

Sanders, who many expected to be a Day 1 or Day 2 pick, slid hard in the draft. Shedeur's rookie deal barely scratches the surface of what first-rounders are cashing in.

“Put the fries in the bag, Shedeur,” one user joked.

One X user commented, "Seems like way too much for a BUM."

"Huge overpay," said one more.

With Pickett leading the Browns’ QB1 race and Watson still rehabbing, Sanders must prove the doubters wrong to get decent game time in his rookie year.

Shedeur Sanders seems confident for his rookie year with the Browns

Shedeur Sanders might’ve slipped to the fifth round in the NFL draft, but don’t confuse that with a lack of confidence. He'll be wearing the No. 12 jersey for the Browns, drawing comparisons to another late-round legend, Tom Brady.

“My story is going to be similar,” Sanders stated in an interview during Browns rookie minicamp. “I was a late-round draft pick. But we're here now, so none of that stuff matters; that just mattered on the day. I'm just excited to be here and ready to work.”

He also shrugged off the noise about his fall, saying,

“I think what happened was I had a great interview and a great process with the Browns and that's why they were able to pick me. Anything outside the organization is really a non-factor to me now. This is my focus.”

He'll have his work cut out in a loaded QB room, but Sanders isn’t afraid. His resume from Colorado speaks volumes, having registered 4,143 passing yards and 37 touchdowns in the 2024 college football season. Last season put Sanders in the national spotlight and left an impression on the Browns’ front office.

