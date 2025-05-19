“Money Manziel 2.0” “Boy is jealous”: NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders denying Cam Ward’s jersey swap request

Shedeur Sanders was considered the second-best quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL draft behind Cam Ward. Ward ended up going first overall to the Tennessee Titans. Shedeur, on the other hand, saw himself fall out of the first four rounds of the draft.

Shedeur Sanders has been friends with Cam Ward since his college days. Both Sanders and Ward made an appearance at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles.

At the event, Cam Ward asked Shedeur if he could have his No.12 jersey. Coach Prime's son was quick to shut down the request while talking about how he is planning on selling it.

"Nah. I gotta sell it bro. I gotta have some type of money..I'm already down," Shedeur said.

Fans took to the comments to react to Shedeur Sanders denying Ward his Browns' jersey. They criticized the quarterback's behavior at the event.

"Money Maziel 2.0," one fan commented.

"Boy is jealous," another fan said.

"No that was wrong @ShedeurSanders swap with your boy. He was trying to me genuine here," this fan wrote.

"Surely, that attitude won't sell more jerseys," another fan stated.

"His personality is such a red flag for me," this fan wrote.

"and people wonder why he slid," one fan commented.

As the No.1 pick, Cam Ward signed a four-year rookie deal with the Titans worth $48.7 million. On the other hand, Shedeur's contract value took a massive hit after his draft slide. He is projected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth $4.6 million, the average money a fifth-round pick makes in the league.

Hall of Famer Kurt Warner shares his unfiltered evaluation of Shedeur Sanders

On Saturday, Pro Football Hall of Fame Kurt Warner appeared on the 'Jim Rome' Show. The retired XXXIV champ was questioned about his assessment of Shedeur Sanders before his rookie campaign with the Browns.

According to Warner, Coach Prime's son has the best accuracy out of all the quarterbacks in this year's draft. He also praised Shedeur's footwork while sharing a positive insight into his playmaking talent.

"My evaluation was, (Shedeur) was the most accurate quarterback I've got in this draft," Warner said. "When he sets his feet, when he gets comfortable in the pocket, he delivers the football, the ball goes where he wants it to go."

"There's a lot to like about Shedeur Sanders...He wasn't a fifth round prospect in my opinion...I'm excited to see how this Cleveland quarterback room plays out."

Apart from Shedeur, the Browns also acquired Dillon Gabrield in the third round. However, the chances of them seeing time as starters this upcoming season are slim with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the depth chart.

