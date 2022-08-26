Matt Araiza gang-rape case: Buffalo Bills punter among three accused of raping minor in San Diego

Twenty-two-year-old Matt Araiza, a punter for the Buffalo Bills, could have seen his brief NFL career end in dramatic fashion. A lawsuit was filed on Thursday, in which Araiza, along with two other college players, have been accused of gang-raping a minor while at a college party.

Per the latimes.com, Araiza is accused of having intercourse with a 17-year-old girl outside of a house. This took place before the girl was then taken inside and allegedly raped by two other college players.

We know the league takes an extremely dim view on incidents like this. Araiza, and the two other players who have now been revealed as Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko, are now in the headlines for this reported incident.

If what allegedly happened between the 17-year-old girl and the three college players turns out to be true, then all three could likely see their football careers possibly end.

The 22-year-old punter, who was taken in the sixth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft at pick 180, is widely known for his superb punting ability. He kicks with such precision that he has earned the nickname "Punt God" by many.

Araiza’s lawyer defends her client

The San Diego State punter at the NFL Combine.

The former San Diego State punter's lawyer has defended her client. She went as far as to say that this has only come out now because the 22-year-old is a well-known NFL player.

Kerry Armstrong, who is the punter's attorney, said via thelatimes, that the case resembles a "shakedown."

Armstrong said:

“It’s a shakedown because he’s now with the Buffalo Bills. There is no doubt in my mind that Matt Araiza ever raped that girl.”

Now, we all know that this was what we expected Armstrong to say as she was never going to publicly state anything else.

This comes at the worst possible time for the NFL (in truth, there is never a good time) as the league has just finished up with the Deshaun Watson civil suits of alleged sexual assault.

It brings to light these agregious indiscretions. It also puts the heat on a rookie punter who was just starting to make his way in the league. He recently won the punting job for the Bills, beating out Matt Haack.

Whether this affects the 22-year-old's career is not yet known. One thing, however, is for sure, the NFL will likely come down hard as it takes an extremely dim view on incidents like this.

