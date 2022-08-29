"The fact that they knew about it before the draft but took him anyways and now they’re on moral high ground" - NFL fans left disgusted with Bills' double-standard regarding release of Matt Araiza

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza is facing a civil lawsuit for the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at a house party last year.
Matt Araiza was having an impressive preseason with the Bills until the incident came to light. He was regarded as one of the best punters in college football last year. He is now accused of this heinous crime, along with two former San Diego State teammates, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko.
On Saturday night, the Bills announced that they had released the punter. General manager Brandon Beane released a statement:
"This is bigger than football. Let's just step back and [let Araiza] go handle this. That's what we thought was most important."
Shockingly, the organization chose to draft him, even though they were aware of Matt Araiza's actions before the NFL Draft. The double standard the Bills have shown in this scenario left fans with a sour taste in their mouths. Here are some of the top reactions expressing their sentiment:
Matt Araiza not included as Buffalo Bills end their preseason on a disappointing note
The Bills had a disappointing outing in their final preseason game against Carolina on Friday. Their 10-game preseason winning streak was finally snapped. They let the Panthers put up 21 unanswered points en route to a demolition.
The Bills were further shrouded in controversy with the rape lawsuit filed against their punter, Matt Araiza. He was recently given the starting job, edging out veteran Matt Haack. He was at the stadium. However, he was not allowed to suit up in the Bills gear as the team investigated the allegations.
Buffalo veterans Von Miller and Stefon Diggs, are also actively recruiting former Giant Odell Beckham Jr. as they look to add depth to their sizzling offense. The pressure is on quarterback Josh Allen to deliver an MVP-level season and give the Bills Mafia their first trip to the Super Bowl since 1993.