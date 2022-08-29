"The fact that they knew about it before the draft but took him anyways and now they’re on moral high ground" - NFL fans left disgusted with Bills' double-standard regarding release of Matt Araiza

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza is facing a civil lawsuit for the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at a house party last year.

Matt Araiza was having an impressive preseason with the Bills until the incident came to light. He was regarded as one of the best punters in college football last year. He is now accused of this heinous crime, along with two former San Diego State teammates, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko.

On Saturday night, the Bills announced that they had released the punter. General manager Brandon Beane released a statement:

"This is bigger than football. Let's just step back and [let Araiza] go handle this. That's what we thought was most important."

Shockingly, the organization chose to draft him, even though they were aware of Matt Araiza's actions before the NFL Draft. The double standard the Bills have shown in this scenario left fans with a sour taste in their mouths. Here are some of the top reactions expressing their sentiment:

Thomas Ripley @CrackSandwich58 now they’re on moral high ground huh @RapSheet The fact that they knew about it before the draft but took him anywaysnow they’re on moral high ground huh @RapSheet The fact that they knew about it before the draft but took him anyways 😂 now they’re on moral high ground huh

Cyrus @cyrusrahbaran @RapSheet But you knew about it a month ago… @RapSheet But you knew about it a month ago…

Ted Krumm @thejintsman @RapSheet Please stop. The bills new about the accusation prior to drafting him. It was a reported rape to the campus police. Any GM worth their salt would have done their due diligence. They just didn’t know if she would sue and that it would become public. Don’t be naïve @RapSheet Please stop. The bills new about the accusation prior to drafting him. It was a reported rape to the campus police. Any GM worth their salt would have done their due diligence. They just didn’t know if she would sue and that it would become public. Don’t be naïve

B @ABSTB22 @RapSheet They knew about it I’m not hearing it @RapSheet They knew about it I’m not hearing it

Crabcakes&Football @IceColdNattyBoh @RapSheet Probably should have just released him when his lawyer called them with all the details a month ago then @RapSheet Probably should have just released him when his lawyer called them with all the details a month ago then

Percious O’cet @Perciousocet @RapSheet But you’ve known about this for more than a month @RapSheet But you’ve known about this for more than a month

J Cle @_JCle_ @BuffaloBills Weird, why didn’t you drop him a month ago when you knew of the allegations? Instead you cut his competition @BuffaloBills Weird, why didn’t you drop him a month ago when you knew of the allegations? Instead you cut his competition

Professor @letitfly456 @BuffaloBills Dropped him cause of public outrage not cause you actually wanted to 🤷🏼‍♂️ @BuffaloBills Dropped him cause of public outrage not cause you actually wanted to 🤷🏼‍♂️

Nate Scott @NateScott54 @BuffaloBills How did you take a player like this in the draft obviously didn’t do your due diligence on player something like this had to be known before hand with multiple parties involved! Bills just saving face on this one no credit in my books for dismissal @BuffaloBills How did you take a player like this in the draft obviously didn’t do your due diligence on player something like this had to be known before hand with multiple parties involved! Bills just saving face on this one no credit in my books for dismissal

Matt Araiza not included as Buffalo Bills end their preseason on a disappointing note

Buffalo Bills Mandatory Minicamp

The Bills had a disappointing outing in their final preseason game against Carolina on Friday. Their 10-game preseason winning streak was finally snapped. They let the Panthers put up 21 unanswered points en route to a demolition.

The Bills were further shrouded in controversy with the rape lawsuit filed against their punter, Matt Araiza. He was recently given the starting job, edging out veteran Matt Haack. He was at the stadium. However, he was not allowed to suit up in the Bills gear as the team investigated the allegations.

Buffalo veterans Von Miller and Stefon Diggs, are also actively recruiting former Giant Odell Beckham Jr. as they look to add depth to their sizzling offense. The pressure is on quarterback Josh Allen to deliver an MVP-level season and give the Bills Mafia their first trip to the Super Bowl since 1993.

