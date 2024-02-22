Free agent punter Matt Araiza has been given a second chance back in the NFL. After being released by the Buffalo Bills a day after being accused of being involved in a gang rape allegation, Araiza has been a free agent. He was waiting for another opportunity to play in the NFL and now he has finally got it.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter announced that the Kansas City Chiefs have signed Araiza.

The Bills released him on Aug. 27, 2022, but Araiza was dismissed from his case and allegation after an agreement was reached with the girl, who was identified as Jane Doe.

While his NFL career got interrupted early on due to an allegation, Araiza will now look to take over as the Chiefs punter in 2024. All-Pro punter Tommy Townsend is scheduled to hit free agency next month and it seems unlikely he will return to the team after this move.

NFL fans react to the Kansas City Chiefs signing punter Matt Araiza

Following the news of the Kansas City Chiefs signing punter Matt Araiza, NFL fans were happy to see the free-agent punter get another opportunity to play in the NFL.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Matt Araiza issued a statement following after signing with the Chiefs

Following the news being shared all over on social media of Matt Araiza signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, he issued a statement on X via his agent saying how proud and excited he is to join the Chiefs.

“I am proud and honored to sign a contract with the @ChiefsI am thrilled to be able to continue my NFL career. I want to thank my family, who have been my rock and my many friends who have been unwavering in their support. I am excited to begin the next phase of my career with the Super Bowl Champs!”

During his last season in college at San Diego State University, Araiza won the Ray Guy Award, was a Unanimous All-American, the MWC Special Teams Player of the Year, and was First-Team All-MWC. He didn't get to play snap in an NFL regular season game due to being released a few weeks before the regular season in 2021.

Araiza is ready to begin his next chapter with the Chiefs and should be their starting punter heading into the 2024 season.