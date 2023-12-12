Matt Araiza update: Civil suit dropped, ex-Bills punter decides against suing for defamation

There was a time when Matt Araiza was called the Punt God. While playing at San Diego State, the punter had a special year that had many people excited about his potential and his draft status, considering him a rare special teamer who deserved a draft pick. And the Buffalo Bills gave him a vote of confidence in 2022, selecting him in the sixth round.

But in August 2022, his NFL dream was paused. Matt Araiza was released by the Bills following rape allegations from a 17-year-old girl at a party near the university. The Bills had named him the starter for the 2022 season midway through training camp, but he was released prior to the start of the season.

The punter has always maintained that he's innocent and it looks like his case might be coming to an end. The woman who accused him dropped the civil suit against Matt Araiza, who has the right to sue the woman’s attorney but has decided against continuing with his defamation suit against the woman.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Will Matt Araiza return to the NFL?

With the civil suit coming to an end, the former San Diego State punter plans to resume his career. In July, he told Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline about the aftermath and how he feels about resuming his career midway through the season and without any NFL punts in the regular season:

"The biggest issue at this point in the year is that every team has a punter and there’s not a big need right now (for punters). That’s the biggest issue. If the truth came out before the draft, I believe I would be on a team, no questions asked. Joe told me there are three teams he believes it's possible I end up with"

3 NFL teams that could sign Matt Araiza for the remainder of the season

The easiest answer is the New York Jets, with whom Araiza had a trial earlier in the year. While nothing was signed, the end of the legal process could help his case to get a shot with the team late in the season.

The Philadelphia Eagles had problems with their punters for the past three seasons. Araiza could join a contender if the Eagles decide against keeping Braden Mann for their playoff run.

Lou Hedley for the New Orleans Saints has been criticized a lot through the 2023 season. If the team decides to cut the cord, they could look after Matt Araiza to join them for free in the offseason.