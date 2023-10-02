Matt Eberflus breaks silence on Chase Claypool amid WR’s rift with Bears, trade rumors

Wide receiver Chase Claypool has had a tumultuous tenure with the Chicago Bears. Traded to Chicago in November, he has yet to make an impact this season. On Sunday morning, the Bears listed Claypool as a healthy inactive player for the matchup against the Denver Broncos. He was reportedly absent from the stadium on Sunday.

When asked on Monday morning about the Claypool situation. On the ESPN 1000 "Kap and J. Hood" radio show, Bears coach Matt Eberflus suggested Claypool may not be adhering to the team's standards:

"I would say that what we think is best for the team and how we operate here as a football team, the Chicago Bears. When I came here Day 1, I talked about being on time, being respectful and working hard. That, to me, is important for every individual — if it’s a staff member, a player or a coach. That’s where we are.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We feel right now this is the best decision for us."

Expand Tweet

There have been rumors circulating all season that there may have been issues with Claypool. The wide receiver has also been vocal that he didn't feel he was being used correctly in the Chicago Bears' offense.

In 10 games with the Chicago Bears, Claypool has caught just 18 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown. He is in the final year of his rookie contract, and where he goes from here is still a question.

Will Chase Claypool play in Week 5 vs. Washington Commanders?

Last week, Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool was asked by a reporter if he felt the Bears' offense utilized him correctly. Claypool responded with a simple "no." This came a few weeks after the Bears reportedly told him he could be traded if his attitude and effort didn't improve.

Expand Tweet

"He's not going to be in the building this particular week on this short week," Eberflus said.

Expand Tweet

Clearly, it didn't as he was listed as a healthy inactive player on Sunday. Asked about Claypool's status, coach Matt Eberflus said that the team told him to remain absent from its practice facility. He also confirmed that Claypool won't play in Thursday night's game against the Washington Commanders.

Eberflus didn't elaborate on whether the team is considering a trade for Claypool.