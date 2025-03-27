  • home icon
  Matt Miller mock draft: Analyst projects Dak Prescott's Cowboys selecting star tight end prospect

Matt Miller mock draft: Analyst projects Dak Prescott’s Cowboys selecting star tight end prospect

By Rob Gullo
Modified Mar 27, 2025 15:21 GMT
Matt Miller mock draft: Analyst projects Dak Prescott's Cowboys selecting star tight end prospect- Source: Getty

Holding the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys won't have an idea of who they will draft until draft night. Many players will be selected before them, with the chance of a few of their top picks being gone by the time it's their turn to pick.

ESPN draft expert Matt Miller posted his mock draft on ESPN on Wednesday. He has the Cowboys selecting Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. Miller wrote:

"The Cowboys need playmakers everywhere, and that should be their early focus. Warren would give them a upper-caliber starting tight end who would instantly be Dallas' No. 2 receiving option behind CeeDee Lamb.
"Warren won the John Mackey Award for the nation's best tight end after catching 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. He also ran for four touchdowns and passes for another as Penn State's most productive offensive player."
Miller would most likely be Dallas' starting tight end come the season. His productivity as a pass-catcher should offer him several targets as a rookie, as he caught over 100 receptions for more over 1,200 yards and scored eight receiving touchdowns last season. He has caught 15 touchdown passes for the Nittany Lions in the last two seasons.

What picks do the Dallas Cowboys hold in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Dallas Cowboys Introduce Brian Schottenheimer as New Head Coach - Source: Getty

In total, the Dallas Cowboys have 10 draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dallas owns their initial picks in rounds 1-3 but not in the fourth round. Dallas does, however, have multiple draft picks in each of the final three rounds. Dallas had three fifth-round draft picks (Nos. 149, 171, and 174). They have two sixth-round picks (204 and 2011) and two more in the seventh round (picks 239 and 247). In total, the Cowboys received four compensatory picks this summer.

Dallas has a ton of draft capital and they've been active this free agency, acquiring cornerback Kaiir Elam, linebacker Kenneth Murray and signing players such as Miles Sanders, Javonte Williams, Solomon Thomas, Payton Turner, Dante Fowler, and many others.

