Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold? Matt Rhule reveals when Panthers will decide on QB1

The Carolina Panthers traded for quarterback Baker Mayfield this offseason to add to their quarterback room, which includes Sam Darnold. Darnold started 11 games for Carolina last season, but is now embroiled in a hot quarterback competition with Mayfield.

There’s a timetable for when we’ll know if either Mayfield or Darnold will start under center in Week One. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule said the decision will be made after their second preseason game versus the New England Patriots:

“I’m not putting a timetable on the quarterback position until after we get back from the Patriots week. The Patriots week is a true litmus test for us. That will really show us where guys are.”

The Panthers face the Patriots in New England in Week Two of the preseason. In Week One, Rhule's men will square off with the Washington Commanders in the nation’s capital. For the two quarterbacks, an extended competition for the starting job favors both of them as they’ll have more time to make their respective cases.

Steve Reed @SteveReedAP Matt Rhule said the Panthers are taking a long term look when it comes to evaluating the QB battle. He said no one has the edge at this point.



Mayfield started 59 games for the Cleveland Browns in his four seasons with the team. The former number one overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft started 14 games for Cleveland last season. He threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He led the Browns to their last postseason appearance during the 2020 season, making it to the Divisional Round.

As mentioned earlier, Darnold started 11 games for Carolina last season, throwing for 2,257 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The third overall pick of the 2018 draft also scored five touchdowns on the ground in 2021. He missed time with a shoulder scapula injury in his right arm following a game against the Patriots in Week Nine last season.

The question for the Panthers is who will earn the role of starting quarterback for the team in 2022?

Panthers Starting QB: Mayfield or Darnold?

When looking at this quarterback battle, it’s important to note that both have starting experience in the league. But the edge, if there’s one, goes to Mayfield, because there’s a reason why Carolina traded for him. There must've been a feeling by the front office that Darnold wasn't the guy.

David Newton @DNewtonespn Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold arrive for Panthers first practice of camp together. Chants seem one sided. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold arrive for Panthers first practice of camp together. Chants seem one sided. https://t.co/Z8Mq7DA5Ny

For Rhule, picking the right quarterback could weigh heavily upon his future as head coach. The reality is that the move for Mayfield points to him being the starter. Nonetheless, we’ll see after the second preseason game.

