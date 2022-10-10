Matt Rhule salary and contract

The Carolina Panthers and head coach Matt Rhule have officially parted ways. After a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon, the Panthers have now lost 11 of their last 12 games, dating back to Week 10 of last season. In his third season as the Panthers head coach, had an abysmal 11-27 record.

The Panthers will now be the first NFL team in search of a head coach this season. Which makes their hiring pool a lot bigger than others who will likely make those decisions later in the season.

After the Panthers' loss on Sunday afternoon, the former head coach was non-commital about his status.

“I hope you guys can understand, I’m here to talk about the game. I’ve always been very forthright with you guys. You know, I have nothing to say about that now. I’m really just here to talk about the game. I would never want to make this about me.”

With many head coach openings in college football, this may indicate that Rhule will find himself back in the collegiate ranks.

How much is Matt Rhule's Net Worth in 2022?

The former Panthers head coach's net worth is reportedly $20 million in 2020. But that was before he signed his contract with the Carolina Panthers. His previous coaching jobs included positions at Albright College, Temple University, New York Giants and then Baylor University, where he made a name for himself.

Matt Rhule's salary

When hired by the Carolina Panthers, he signed a seven-year contract worth $62 million; about $8.8 million per season. At the time of his hiring, he was the sixth-highest paid coach in the National Football League.

Field Yates @FieldYates Matt Rhule signed a 7-year, $62 million contract to become the Panthers coach.



He lasted 38 games with the team. Matt Rhule signed a 7-year, $62 million contract to become the Panthers coach. He lasted 38 games with the team.

The contract could have reached up to $70 million if the coach had met pre-determined incentives. With just 11 wins throughout his Panthers tenure, it's likely he didn't meet the incentives set ahead of time.

Matt Rhule's houses

In 2020, after accepting the job as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, Rhule and his family put their Waco, Texas home on the market. Located in the highly desired Woodway neighborhood of the town, his home was put up for sale for $2.5 million. The 8,000 square foot home has five bedrooms, a home theater, pool house, wine cellar, dog park and a fire pit. The home was listed by Magnolia Realty, owned by HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Once he moved his family to Charlotte, North Carolina, he bought a six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home for $3.4 million.

Poll : 0 votes