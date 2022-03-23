“Get a Super Bowl win in Indy” - Analyst believes Matt Ryan must deliver a Lombardi Trophy to make NFL Hall of Fame

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will begin the next chapter in his journey in Indianapolis as he was traded to the Colts on Sunday for a third-round pick.

Ryan is the Falcons' all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns, completions, best passer rating, and several other franchise passing records. The 36-year-old quarterback, who won MVP in 2016, also won rookie of the year in 2008, is a four-time pro-bowler, is an All-Pro, and has led the lead in passer rating (2016) and completion percentage (2012.) He'll be protected by a great offensive line that features All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson. He'll have All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor to rely on in the running game.

Monday morning on First Take, Mel Kiper Jr. gave his thoughts on the Colts acquiring Ryan. Kiper talked about how he likes how Ryan has played, but he'll join a loaded AFC where there are a lot of great quarterbacks.

Kiper Jr. said:

“Yeah, he should have won one already when he blew that lead against the Patriots and he's been a model of consistency. In the last ten years, he's been 65% or better. Remarkable. I love Matt Ryan. So I would go to bat for Matt Ryan certainly winning the Super Bowl there, and they feel like their personnel is Super Bowl-caliber. But they're in the AFC and all these quarterbacks can't win a Super Bowl, you know, multiple Super Bowls. There's gonna be a lot left out of the big dance there in the Super Bowl."

Kiper then added that if Ryan can win a Super Bowl with the Colts, he will solidify himself as a Hall-of-Famer:

"So it's going to be fun to watch this AFC and these quarterbacks, these great quarterbacks, compete to try to get to the ultimate goal, which is winning a Super Bowl. But I would say, Matt Ryan, get a Super Bowl win in Indy. Something that Phillip Rivers couldn't do, something Carson Wentz couldn't do with Chris Ballard, the GM, and then I would say he's a Hall of Famer.”

Matt Ryan and the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Matt Ryan has had one chance so far in his career at becoming a Super Bowl champ. In 2017, the Falcons, led by Ryan, made the Super Bowl and faced the New England Patriots.

δяеш @awndrezawndrez Top 5 Georgia Sports Disasters:



1. Falcons blow 28-3 lead in Super Bowl



2. Braves didn’t resign Freeman



3. Georgia blows 20-7 lead in National Championship



4. Atlanta United miss a penalty & concede late in Eastern Cup Final



5. Thrashers are moved to Canada Top 5 Georgia Sports Disasters:1. Falcons blow 28-3 lead in Super Bowl2. Braves didn’t resign Freeman3. Georgia blows 20-7 lead in National Championship4. Atlanta United miss a penalty & concede late in Eastern Cup Final5. Thrashers are moved to Canada https://t.co/HESqC0Fd3T

The Falcons took a 21-3 lead right before halftime and looked like they were on their way to winning the Super Bowl. In the second half, they struck first, going up 28-3, convincing everyone that the game was over. But everything went the Patriots' way, and they eventually tied the game, forcing it into overtime where they won a game-winning touchdown from James White.

Ryan will continue his career in Indy and will look to accomplish the one thing he hasn't done yet: win a Super Bowl.

