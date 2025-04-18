Matthew Golden reveals how Cowboys owner Jerry Jones surprised his mother

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden revealed on the “Up & Adams” show Thursday that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones personally FaceTimed his mother during a pre-draft visit. The moment occurred when Golden was asked to contact her while meeting with the team.

According to the 21-year-old, Jones praised his mother directly, telling her she raised a great young man and acknowledging her efforts in his development.

“Why is it every time that I ask a prospect and I even just say the name Jerry Jones, their faces light up like the one that your face just lit up,” Kay Adams asked during the interview.

Golden, who transferred to Texas from Houston, responded:

“I mean, that's Jerry Jones. You know, he kind of legendary. A great guy, you know, I had the opportunity to meet him, but, you know, just being there, being able to meet Jerry, you know, it was, it was cool. It was a cool moment for me…

He told me to call my mom, so I FaceTimed her… He was just talking to her, you know, just telling her, she raised a great young man. You know, all the hard work paid off, and she did a tremendous job with me.”

The Cowboys hosted Matthew Golden at The Star practice facility in Frisco, Texas. Per reports, Jerry Jones personally welcomed him.

Golden’s collegiate production reflects steady growth. In his only season at Texas, he recorded 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine TDs. Prior to that, during two seasons at the University of Houston, he totaled 76 catches for 988 yards and 13 TDs.

Sources close to the team suggest that Dallas is seriously considering the wideout as a potential first-round selection, possibly at No. 12 overall.

Jerry Jones signs Tyron Smith on one-year deal to anchor Cowboys’ O-line stability

The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed veteran offensive tackle Tyron Smith to a one-year contract, on April 15. Smith, who spent 13 seasons in Dallas, has been a core piece of their O-line having been drafted in 2011.

He battled injuries late in his career but remained a key contributor. In 2022, after a torn hamstring, he returned in Week 15 and started four regular-season games plus two playoff games. In 2023, he started 13 games for Dallas. Smith joined the Jets in 2024, starting 10 games before a neck injury ended his season.

While the contract is short-term, the organization appears to value Smith’s continued presence and mentorship as part of its approach to roster depth and continuity ahead of the 2025 season.

