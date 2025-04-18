  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Matthew Golden reveals how Cowboys owner Jerry Jones surprised his mother

Matthew Golden reveals how Cowboys owner Jerry Jones surprised his mother

By Heena singh
Modified Apr 18, 2025 11:40 GMT
Matthew Golden reveals how Cowboys owner Jerry Jones surprised his mother
Matthew Golden reveals how Cowboys owner Jerry Jones surprised his mother, Instagram

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden revealed on the “Up & Adams” show Thursday that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones personally FaceTimed his mother during a pre-draft visit. The moment occurred when Golden was asked to contact her while meeting with the team.

Ad

According to the 21-year-old, Jones praised his mother directly, telling her she raised a great young man and acknowledging her efforts in his development.

“Why is it every time that I ask a prospect and I even just say the name Jerry Jones, their faces light up like the one that your face just lit up,” Kay Adams asked during the interview.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Golden, who transferred to Texas from Houston, responded:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I mean, that's Jerry Jones. You know, he kind of legendary. A great guy, you know, I had the opportunity to meet him, but, you know, just being there, being able to meet Jerry, you know, it was, it was cool. It was a cool moment for me…
Ad
He told me to call my mom, so I FaceTimed her… He was just talking to her, you know, just telling her, she raised a great young man. You know, all the hard work paid off, and she did a tremendous job with me.”
Ad

The Cowboys hosted Matthew Golden at The Star practice facility in Frisco, Texas. Per reports, Jerry Jones personally welcomed him.

Golden’s collegiate production reflects steady growth. In his only season at Texas, he recorded 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine TDs. Prior to that, during two seasons at the University of Houston, he totaled 76 catches for 988 yards and 13 TDs.

Sources close to the team suggest that Dallas is seriously considering the wideout as a potential first-round selection, possibly at No. 12 overall.

Ad

Jerry Jones signs Tyron Smith on one-year deal to anchor Cowboys’ O-line stability

The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed veteran offensive tackle Tyron Smith to a one-year contract, on April 15. Smith, who spent 13 seasons in Dallas, has been a core piece of their O-line having been drafted in 2011.

He battled injuries late in his career but remained a key contributor. In 2022, after a torn hamstring, he returned in Week 15 and started four regular-season games plus two playoff games. In 2023, he started 13 games for Dallas. Smith joined the Jets in 2024, starting 10 games before a neck injury ended his season.

While the contract is short-term, the organization appears to value Smith’s continued presence and mentorship as part of its approach to roster depth and continuity ahead of the 2025 season.

About the author
Heena singh

Heena singh

Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.

Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.

When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications