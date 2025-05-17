Matthew Golden shows off Packers jersey alongside Quinn Ewers in NFL rookies' jersey reveal

NFL rookies Matthew Golden and Quinn Ewers made headlines as Golden shared an Instagram story on Saturday. It featured the two former collegiate stars showing off their professional jerseys at the Rookie Premiere event in Los Angeles.

Golden, the Green Bay Packers' first-round pick, displayed his unconventional No. 22 jersey, breaking away from typical wide receiver numbering traditions. Meanwhile, Ewers, who surprisingly fell to the seventh round in the NFL draft before being selected by the Miami Dolphins, sported his No. 14 uniform.

Both rookies have chosen jersey numbers with deep personal significance rather than continuing with their college numbers.

Matthew Golden x Quinn Ewers jersey reveal (IG/matthew.d.golden)

The jersey reveal happened during the NFL Rookie Premiere. This annual event brings together top draft picks for photo shoots, promotional activities and their first official appearances in full team uniforms.

Matthew Golden and Quinn Ewers' number choices tell stories of family bonds and draft day motivation

Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette - Source: Imagn

Matthew Golden's selection of No. 22 breaks typical wide receiver conventions. Before NFL rule changes in 2021, receivers could only wear numbers 10-19 or 80-89, with numbers in the 20s reserved for defensive backs and running backs. While many receivers now opt for single digits, Golden chose a less common path.

"My grandma, her favorite number was two growing up," Golden told reporters during the Packers' rookie minicamp on May 2. "She told me she wanted to represent that number. I knew the last receiver that was drafted [by the Packers in the first round] was 2002, so I feel like it kind of made sense."

Golden initially considered wearing No. 2, which he wore at Texas, but that number belonged to Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis. Rather than requesting a switch, Golden opted for No. 22.

For Ewers, the No. 14 jersey serves as a constant reminder of his draft day experience. Selected as the 231st pick in the seventh round, Ewers was the 14th quarterback taken in the draft, a dismal fall for a player once rated as the No. 1 overall recruit in his high school class.

"It's definitely a lot of motivation that comes with it, especially just being the last [quarterback] drafted," Ewers told ESPN NFL reporter Todd Archer. "I still have high expectations for myself, but just from the outside looking in, this is the first time in my life to not have that much expectation. There's definitely motivation and fuel. A lot of it."

Ewers wore No. 3 at Southlake Carroll High School, Ohio State, and Texas. However, veteran K.J. Britt already claimed that number in Miami, leading to Ewers' symbolic choice of No. 14.

