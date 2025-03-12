Matthew Stafford challenges Tom Brady’s take on college quarterbacks

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford disagreed with Tom Brady’s assessment of the current state of college quarterbacks. The 7-time Super Bowl champion and current FOX Sports broadcaster stated last year that quarterbacks are not being developed in college like they used to, but Stafford disagreed.

He shared his thoughts after being asked by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on the ‘New Heights’ podcast.

Matthew Stafford admitted to being impressed with the rookies from last season, especially Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“What Jaden did this year as a rookie—I’m like, ‘All right, pretty solid player.’ And yeah, all those rookies coming out actually impress me. Just the way they go out there, operate, and play at a high level at such a young age.”

“I think it’s an individual case for each player, but I am impressed by a lot of the guys coming out. I’m a fan of them. I want those guys to have success. I don’t want players to come into the league and fail.”

“I’m not the old guy saying, ‘No, you can’t take my job. I want you to fail.’”

Stafford added that Brady could have been referring to the lack of time a quarterback spends in each college program.

“I think maybe what he was thinking about when he said that is just, you know, the ability to move in and do all that. You don't get time in a system, right?”

“If you changed offensive coordinators every single year—you’d be like, 'Man, I don’t know. I know a lot, but I don’t know if I’ve mastered anything or gotten everything out of it.”

Stafford spent three seasons at Georgia from 2006 to 2008, choosing to forgo his senior year to declare for the NFL draft. He was then drafted 1st overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2009 NFL draft. He commented on the current state of college football where players are likelier to enter the transfer portal. He agrees with Brady's take that it might lead to players not mastering a system and embracing the school's culture.

“You’re just kind of bouncing around, bouncing through college. It’s a different feel. Like, you know, I went to a school, you guys went to a school, and you feel good about that school. You try to learn everything there is to know about that system and then go from there.”

Matthew Stafford returns to the Los Angeles Rams

After a protracted contract dispute, Matthew Stafford agreed to new terms with the Los Angeles Rams to return for his 16th professional season.

The Las Vegas Raiders and minority owner Tom Brady wooed Stafford, reportedly offering him a contract worth $100 million over two years to join the Raiders. Brady and Stafford also had a chance meeting at a ski resort in Montana.

Ultimately, Matthew Stafford chose to return to the team with whom he won a Super Bowl with in 2022.

