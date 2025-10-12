"Matthew Stafford hospital ball" "Hope that wasn’t Achilles": NFL fans react as Puka Nacua heads to locker room with leg injury

LA Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua gave fans a scare during Sunday’s clash with the Baltimore Ravens. He left in the second quarter after landing awkwardly on his left leg.

The receiver went down in visible pain following an incomplete end zone pass from Matthew Stafford.

Reactions on X poured in.

"Matt stafford hospital ball," one fan wrote.

dev @dev_216513 @RamsNFL Matt stafford hospital ball

"I hope that wasn't Achilles I saw him grabbing that area," a fan commented.

"That's been Puka only issue and it's been his injuries but shit they use that kid so much I see why. They have got to get Adams going man," another fan wrote.

Here are more fan reactions.

"Oh no, hope Puka's okay! That ankle injury looks rough. Rams fans and fantasy teams are holding their breath, praying it's not as bad as last year's knee issue. Get well soon!" one fan said .

"That is not a good sign for the Rams. They need him," another fan said.

"The only good thing this season taken away from us," one fan tweeted.

Nacua went up for a contested throw against Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey. He briefly attempted to rise off the ground, but fell down again while clutching his lower leg as trainers ran over to him.

After a quick evaluation, Nacua was helped to the sideline and was taken into the locker room. The Rams listed him as questionable to return with a foot injury.

Nacua entered Week 6 as the NFL leader in receptions (52) and receiving yards (588), putting him on pace for nearly 2,000 yards this season.

The Rams face more setbacks against the Ravens, other than Puka Nacua

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

Puka Nacua’s exit wasn’t the only injury concern for the Rams. Safety Kam Curl left during Baltimore's first drive with an unspecified injury. Running back Blake Corum hobbled off the field with an injured ankle in the first quarter.

LA has since tied the game 3-3 via Joshua Karty's field goal following a 12-play, 48-yard drive on the same possession Nacua was injured.

Quentin Lake earlier recorded the first interception of his career to set LA up in great field position. However, Matthew Stafford got sacked and fumbled on the next play, ending the possession early. The offense has struggled to keep drives going over the last few weeks.

With Nacua out, Davante Adams is expected to take on more of the passing game load.

