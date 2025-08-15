Matthew Stafford injury: Rams HC Sean McVay shares crucial update on star QB ahead of Chargers clash

Sean McVay wants Matthew Stafford to assess himself first before playing again.

The one-time Super Bowl champion made NFL headlines on Monday when he was spotted missing practice despite having been cleared for attendance, instead spending the session healing his back inside an "Ammortal chamber". But with an intracity showdown against the Chargers coming on Saturday, his head coach is not leaving anything to chance.

On Thursday, McVay announced that Stafford would have a workout on gameday to evaluate his fitness:

“Hopefully (his back) responds a little bit better.”

He continued:

"But we're trying to get our hands around this as well, so I don't really have much more information other than think we're trying some different things that are hopefully going to be in alignment with getting him back out on the field."

In other quarterback news, backup Jimmy Garoppolo had a mixed day against the New Saints during a practice game. McVay commented:

"One of my favorite things about Jimmy is, if something doesn't go down the way we want, or if we have a little bit of a miscommunication, he's great about being able to reset and be able to respond and not react to whatever that next snap is. And I thought he did that today."

Kickoff for the Rams-Chargers game is at 4 pm PT on KABC.

Sean McVay has praise for Saints defense, coordinator Brandon Staley

Speaking of the Saints, Sean McVay had particularly positive words for their defense, singling out two names:

“I’ve been competing against (edge rusher) Chase (Young) since he was in Washington. He's done a great job in New Orleans. And (off-ball linebacker) Demario (Davis) is a guy that I've had a ton of respect for, really a lot of the players that they have on their team. So it was fun.”

That unit is now handled by his former coordinator Brandon Staley, who also happened to be the Chargers' head coach until he was fired before the end of the 2023 season. McVay said about him:

“He's got a great big picture perspective and capacity for the game. I’ve absolutely kept in touch with Brandon, and I'm really happy to see him back in a leadership role. I know what a great coach he is, and he'll do an excellent job.”

Both teams will meet on November 2. Kickoff is at 4:05 pm ET on Fox.

