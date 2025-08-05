Matthew Stafford injury update: NFL Insider reveals major detail on Rams QB’s recovery ahead of preseason game vs. Cowboys

The Los Angeles Rams seem confident their star quarterback will be back on the field soon.Matthew Stafford suffered a back injury this offseason, though according to one NFL insider, the team may be keeping him out for now merely as a precaution.&quot;He (Stafford) still hasn’t practiced in training camp, but the Rams do not sound concerned. This sounds more like a maintenance issue where they’re being smart with their 37-year-old QB who they feel like doesn’t need the work necessarily right now,” said Adam Schefter Tuesday.While it’s not certain that the two-time Pro Bowl and former Super Bowl champion is 100%, according to Schefter, the team is confident he could play now if necessary.“They feel like if there were a game today, Stafford would be able to play.”The 37-year-old quarterback has suffered his share of knocks throughout his NFL career, hurting his hip, incurring concussions, and missing time with thumb issues and back spasms. Last season, he started 16 games for the Rams, completing 65.8% of his passes, while throwing for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns.There was a chance that Stafford wouldn’t even be a Ram this off-season after he was granted permission to speak to other teams. He had discussions with the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, but ultimately returned to LA, where he restructured his contract.While we don’t know exactly when we might see Stafford play a game for the Rams, he won’t be playing on Tuesday’s practice game against the Dallas Cowboys, with head coach Sean McVay saying that Jimmy Garoppolo will lead the first-team reps on that occasion and Stetson Bennett will lead the second team.Stafford’s ex-teammate believe he and Davante Adams will be “fine”The Rams seem unconcerned about Stafford’s shoulder, and one of his former teammates isn’t worried about how he’ll mesh with one of his new receiving weapons.There’s been concern that with Stafford out, it could impact his chemistry with Davante Adams, who signed a two-year deal with the Rams in March.On Monday, NFL insider Dan Orlovsky said he’s not worried:“So, I just believe that those guys have thousands of reps themselves, and they’ll be fine. I truly, truly believe that this is a non-thing and that he will be fine.”Adams has had five seasons of 1,000+ receiving yards in his career and is expected to add more depth at that position for Stafford to throw to, while complementing Puka Nacua.The Rams open preseason on August 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.