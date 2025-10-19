"Matthew Stafford playing like an MVP": NFL fans react to Rams QB scoring 5th passing TD against Jaguars

Matthew Stafford had a spectacular performance on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. He threw five touchdown passes as the LA Rams rolled to a 35-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Stafford connected with Davante Adams in the end zone in the fourth quarter for his fifth and final touchdown of the game.
The quarterback was 21-for-35 for 182 passing yards, while Adams had three touchdown receptions and five catches.
Fan shared their reactions on X.
“Dude playing like an MVP,” one fan wrote.
“Matthew Stafford still dominating and playing at a high level after all these years! I always root for former Georgia Bulldogs,” another fan wrote.
“Well deserved, he’s locked in,” a fan said.
Here are more fan reactions.
“Stafford has always been that guy, good for him,” a fan commented.
“Stat padder of the century,” one fan tweeted.
“Stafford continues to impress me. The Rams are a real contender,” another fan commented.
Stafford distributed the ball to 10 different pass catchers. Tight end Colby Parkinson led the supporting cast with 47 receiving yards, and rookies Konata Mumpfield and Terrance Ferguson each scored their first NFL touchdowns.
The LA defense relentlessly pressured Trevor Lawrence throughout the game, sacking him seven times. Travis Hunter broke free for a 34-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Jaguars’ only score.
Davante Adams steps up for Matthew Stafford in Puka Nacua’s absence
The victory improved LA’s record to 5-2 and dropped Jacksonville to 4-3. Once the Rams built a 21-point lead by halftime, they kept the advantage the rest of the way.
With Puka Nacua sidelined, Adams assumed the offensive spotlight and punished the Jaguars' secondary. His first touchdown came on a fade route against nickel corner Jourdan Lewis. Adams struck again on LA's next possession. He capped a five-play drive after a Jacksonville penalty erased a punt-return touchdown and its kicker missed from 50 yards.
Adams’ third touchdown came in the closing minutes, when Matthew Stafford lofted a 1-yard fade that Adams hauled in to seal the game.
