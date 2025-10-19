"Matthew Stafford playing like an MVP": NFL fans react to Rams QB scoring 5th passing TD against Jaguars

Matthew Stafford had a spectacular performance on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. He threw five touchdown passes as the LA Rams rolled to a 35-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ad

Stafford connected with Davante Adams in the end zone in the fourth quarter for his fifth and final touchdown of the game.

The quarterback was 21-for-35 for 182 passing yards, while Adams had three touchdown receptions and five catches.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fan shared their reactions on X.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Dude playing like an MVP,” one fan wrote.

Spade @Spademeta @NFL @nflnetwork @NFLPlus Dude playing like an MVP

Ad

Trending

“Matthew Stafford still dominating and playing at a high level after all these years! I always root for former Georgia Bulldogs,” another fan wrote.

Here are more fan reactions.

“Stafford has always been that guy, good for him,” a fan commented.

“Stat padder of the century,” one fan tweeted.

Ad

“Stafford continues to impress me. The Rams are a real contender,” another fan commented.

Stafford distributed the ball to 10 different pass catchers. Tight end Colby Parkinson led the supporting cast with 47 receiving yards, and rookies Konata Mumpfield and Terrance Ferguson each scored their first NFL touchdowns.

The LA defense relentlessly pressured Trevor Lawrence throughout the game, sacking him seven times. Travis Hunter broke free for a 34-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Jaguars’ only score.

Ad

Davante Adams steps up for Matthew Stafford in Puka Nacua’s absence

Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

The victory improved LA’s record to 5-2 and dropped Jacksonville to 4-3. Once the Rams built a 21-point lead by halftime, they kept the advantage the rest of the way.

Ad

With Puka Nacua sidelined, Adams assumed the offensive spotlight and punished the Jaguars' secondary. His first touchdown came on a fade route against nickel corner Jourdan Lewis. Adams struck again on LA's next possession. He capped a five-play drive after a Jacksonville penalty erased a punt-return touchdown and its kicker missed from 50 yards.

Adams’ third touchdown came in the closing minutes, when Matthew Stafford lofted a 1-yard fade that Adams hauled in to seal the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.