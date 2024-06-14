  • NFL
  • NFL
  Matthew Stafford rumors: Rams could move on from Super Bowl-winning QB to save $22,000,000

Matthew Stafford rumors: Rams could move on from Super Bowl-winning QB to save $22,000,000

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 15, 2024 02:07 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams OTA
Matthew Stafford rumors: Rams could move on from Super Bowl-winning QB to save $22,000,000

Matthew Stafford will always be the quarterback who brought the Super Bowl to Los Angeles playing for the Rams, marking the first time the city had been home to the Lombardi Trophy after the relocation of teams from St. Louis and San Diego. But as per reporter Brad Gagnon, the Rams could choose to move on from him.

And his reasoning becomes clearer because of reports that Matthew Stafford is unhappy with his contract situation. His current deal earns him $40 million per year, with less amount guaranteed. That puts him at par with what Daniel Jones earns with the Giants, and his position is by no means secure in New York.

Add in the fact that the Rams went all out to win the Super Bowl and signed some of the biggest names, they might not be in a position right now to compete at the highest level. One particularly pertinent factor is defensive legend Aaron Donald's retirement, which sets them back on that front.

also-read-trending Trending

So, even though last year they made it to the playoffs and did well to get there, it could be an exception. Gagnon highlights the possibility that they could revert to being a five-win team as they were in the season prior to this, which made it the worst Super Bowl defense of all time.

Boost your Fantasy Football game: Use our Draft tool for better picks,make smart lineup choices with Start/Sit tool & trade better with Trade Analyzer

If that happens, by cutting Matthew Stafford before June 1st, they could save $22 million against the 2025 cap. The quarterback, who is 36 right now, could look to go to a team that has a more realistic chance of winning the championship in what are likely to be his final years in professional football.

The case for the Rams' continued dominance with Matthew Stafford

While Brad Gagnon makes a good case for why the Rams might struggle, leading to a rupture with Matthew Stafford, there is also a chance that the franchise could be among the competitors again this season. Cooper Kupp remains a serious talent and Puka Nacua has emerged as one of the top receivers in the league.

In the draft this year, they took Jared Verse and Braden Fiske in the first two rounds. Both of them are highly rated defensive players, who could try to plug in the hole left by Aaron Donald.

And Sean McVay remains one of the most highly sought-after coaches in the league who is already a Super Bowl winner, even though he has not yet turned 40. Ultimately, we will have a better sense of what is to come after the 2024 season.

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Rit Nanda
