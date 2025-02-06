Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly calls out Rams for surprising Cooper Kupp trade

Kelly Stafford has questioned the LA Rams' decision to trade Cooper Kupp on Thursday, pointing to the team's near-miss in its recent playoff run. The team fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 in the divisional round on Jan. 19.

Kelly, who hosts "The Morning After" podcast, offers a unique window into the team's dynamics during Kupp's eight-year tenure.

"I will say the trading away of Cooper, I guess I'm just a little confused. We were one play away from going to the NFC championship," Kelly said on Thursday (12:50). "And I think if we go, we win. Then you're in the Super Bowl, and I think we have a chance against Kansas City."

Kupp's 2021 season stands as one of the most impressive by any receiver, leading the NFL with 145 catches, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns en route to a Super Bowl victory.

Cooper Kupp is "A Pillar in This Community"

Matthew Stafford shared details of his farewell meeting with Cooper Kupp at the LA Rams facility.

"I was able to catch up with him right there, and then I talked to him a little bit later," Stafford said on Thursday, via The Sports Daily. "We had some dinner together and hung out and talked a little bit. It's a tough situation. It's the NFL, we understand that, but he's been a pillar on this team, a pillar in this community for a long time.

"I know the guys in the locker room will miss him. I know our fan base will miss him. He's meant so much to really everybody in this community, all the guys on our team."

The receiver's production dipped between 2022-24, partly due to injuries. He caught 67 passes in 12 games during the 2024 season, scoring six TDs. The emergence of second-year star Puka Nacua influenced the Rams' decision to move forward without Kupp. His contract carries significant salary implications — $29.7 million due in 2025 and $27.3 million in 2026.

The move signals a shift in the Rams' offensive strategy. Kelly Stafford's comments highlight concerns about dismantling a squad that nearly reached the NFC championship game. Meanwhile, 37-year-old Matthew faces questions about his future with the team following their playoff exit.

