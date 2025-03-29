Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly celebrates podcast's massive success with emotional tribute

The Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, has built herself a massive fan following through social media and her podcast. On Friday, Kelly's "The Morning After" podcast completed four years and decided to celebrate the major accomplishment with an emotional tribute.

Ad

The podcast's Instagram account shared a reel featuring a compilation of all the best memories from Kelly's podcasting journey. The reel started with an emotional clip in which Kelly was spotted in an emotional moment, batting while holding back her tears. The reel also featured an overlayed caption, which read:

"She doesn't know it yet, but 4 years from now, the podcast she started by herself blows up. She now co-hosts it with her bestie, and together, they've built an incredibly supportive community of other parents trying to figure it out."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Before celebrating four years of her podcasting journey, Kelly shared her first-date tips in Thursday's episode of her podcast. Kelly claimed that being a non-pro when it comes to "ordering cocktails," she prefers to order her fixed menu.

"I don't know, ordering cocktails, I feel like is an art; that's why I stick to either tequila on the rocks or vodka soda or Splash, as we all know. And on a first date, I would, if you're a dude listening to this, I would just lean heavy into the simple cocktails," Kelly said.

Ad

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly revealed her least favorite part about dining out

Even though Kelly Stafford loves dining out with Matthew Stafford, there are many things that she doesn't like about restaurants. In the aforementioned podcast episode, Kelly discussed one of the things that upset her about restaurants while she recapped her recent dinner date with her husband.

"This is what upsets me about restaurants," Kelly said (35:48). "I understand that they want to pack people in cuz that's how you make money. But when my table is literally this much that I can't even scoop my a*s in to get in the seat because the tables are so close together. It's too close. I can hear the entire conversation at the table next to us."

Ad

In the same episode, Kelly revealed that she had ditched country singer Luke Bryan's performance for coming "underdressed" at the event he was performing at.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.