Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly reveals ditching Luke Bryan’s performance for being ‘so underdressed’

Earlier this week, LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly were set to attend a golf event in Los Angeles. It featured a performance by famous country singer Luke Bryan. However, instead of watching Bryan perform live, the couple decided to ditch the event because they were "underdressed."

Ad

On Thursday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly Stafford talked about attending the event at Belleair Country Club. While she and Matthew had a brief interaction with Bryan, they opted not to watch his performance.

"And so he was performing, we walk in run into him and Andrew Whitworth," Kelly said (35:04). "And I don't know a single soul outside of them. Literally not one. Once we pull up, everyone is in like suits and dresses. And Matthew and I were told no jeans. It's the only thing we were told. We look so underdressed."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Kelly explained how she suggested her uber driver to "keep driving" as she didn't want to attend the event "underdressed." The couple eventually ended up skipping the event. Before talking about ditching Bryan’s performance, Kelly fact-checked the reality behind viral headlines that claimed Tom Brady hosted the Staffords at his house in Montana.

Matthew Stafford reveals the reality behind getting hosted by Tom Brady in Montana

Matthew Stafford and his family had a trip to Montana in February. During their time there, many publications and analysts claimed that Tom Brady hosted them in his mansion. Kelly Stafford ditched the headlines, claiming that they were false.

Ad

“We met Luke at YC Yellowstone Club, where we own a property there," Kelly said on Thursday (34:10), via 'The Morning After.' "So, AKA, when the headlines hit that Tom Brady hosted us at his home in Montana, that is not true. We have our own house there. And we were with all of our children on a trip, so there's that.”

Apart from setting the record straight on being hosted by Brady in Montana, Kelly also confessed to cussing at her daughters for the first time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.