Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly confesses to cussing at daughters for the first time

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly seldomly lose their tempers on their daughters. However, the rarest moment has happened recently as Kelly confessed to having cussed at her daughters.

Kelly Stafford’s confession came during an episode of her “The Morning After” podcast on Thursday. The podcaster started by revealing how her daughters have started to show her “attitude.” Recently, when the couple were busy, they asked one of their friends to pick up their daughters.

However, according to Kelly, her daughters threw tantrums and “refused to get in the car.” This resulted in Matthew leaving work to take care of their daughters. The incident fumed Kelly, causing her to 'cuss.'

“I was like, ‘This is bullsh*t, what you're doing.’ And so that's why it's a lot right now. It's just children, when they get older and they start testing these boundaries and I feel like I'm losing. I literally feel like I'm losing this war,” Kelly said. [5:00]

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly revealed canceling daughters’ birthday party

Before confessing to using “cuss words” on her daughters, Kelly Stafford claimed that she canceled her twins Sawyer and Chandler’s birthday party due to their constant tantrums. Elaborating on the reason behind her decision, Kelly explained:

“Last week, we were going to cancel their birthday party, which is tomorrow. We told them, we're like, ‘Birthday party's off because we cannot honestly celebrate you guys right now just because of the way you're behaving. We love you, but I don't think you should have a celebration.' That was really how we both felt, Matthew and I.” [2:53]

Kelly later said they ditched the plans to cancel the birthday party. The two did not receive the deposit back from the venue they booked, which changed their minds about their previous decision.

“And then we didn't get our deposit back. So the party's happening. To be honest, it was a really hard decision to make when we decided we were going to cancel it,” Kelly further added.

Kelly Stafford has made it clear that she wants to teach good deeds and manners to her daughters. On Sunday, Kelly shared a 2-year-old note that she made for her daughters to manifest every day.

